OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Democrat said via Twitter Thursday evening that he had just received word of the positive test and that he’s been isolating at home since he started experiencing symptoms on Sunday.

Ferguson said he and his family will continue to isolate per public health guidelines.

“While the timing is unfortunate, and I’m disappointed to miss Christmas with family, I’m grateful to be vaccinated and managing my symptoms at home,” Ferguson said in a subsequent tweet. “I’m beginning to feel better and look forward to getting my booster shot.”