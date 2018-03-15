A report said Commissioner Dale Peinecke would put his arm around staffers and looked at women in a way that made them uncomfortable. Gov. Jay Inslee said he accepted his resignation and is reviewing the investigation’s findings.

OLYMPIA — The head of the Washington state Employment Security Department has resigned after an investigation into allegations that his behavior made some employees uncomfortable.

The report, released Thursday, said Commissioner Dale Peinecke would put his arm around staffers and looked at women in a way that made them uncomfortable.

“Subordinate employees have felt they had to tolerate Mr. Peinecke’s physical gestures because of his position,” the report said.

In a statement, Gov. Jay Inslee said he accepted Peinecke’s resignation Thursday and is reviewing the investigation’s findings.

In a statement, Peinecke wrote that the department has “reviewed the concerns expressed by some ESD employees and are taking them seriously.”

“In light of recent events touching on workplace issues, I’d like to reaffirm how important it is to the executive team and me that employees at the Employment Security Department feel that they are treated with fairness and respect,” Peinecke said in the statement.

Inslee appointed Peinecke to lead the department in January 2013.

Before that, Peinecke had spent several decades in the aerospace and materials industries, according to the department’s website.

“While good progress has been made at ESD on many fronts, we take issues related to workplace culture very seriously,” Inslee said in his statement. “This is an opportunity for all of us to reaffirm the importance of treating all of our employees with respect and fairness, and help every one of our state employees feel they are supported to do their jobs well.”

In a response to the allegations included in the investigation report, Peinecke said he couldn’t “recall doing anything that would intentionally make someone feel uncomfortable in the ESD workplace.”

“My team and I have worked hard at employee engagement, at creating a respectful and diverse workplace, as evidenced by our recent employee engagement scores,” said Peinecke. “ I would not purposefully take any action to undermine this accomplishment.”

State agencies and the Washington Legislature have been grappling with workplace harassment allegations made in the wake of the national #MeToo movement.