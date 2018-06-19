Bob Ferguson wants Washington residents to contact his office if they are asked to host immigrant children separated from their family as part of the federal government's new "zero-tolerance" immigration crackdown. Ferguson's announcement comes amid widespread uproar over the practice of undocumented children being taken away taken from their parents.

OLYMPIA — State Attorney General Bob Ferguson wants Washington residents to contact his office if they are asked to host immigrant children separated from their family as part of the federal government’s new “zero-tolerance” immigration crackdown.

The announcement by Ferguson’s office Tuesday morning comes amid widespread uproar over the U.S. Department of Justice’s new “zero tolerance” immigration crackdown, in which undocumented children have been taken from their parents.

Ferguson’s office is seeking information, such as “if a Washington resident is currently housing or will soon be housing a child who has been separated from his or her parents pursuant to this policy,” according to a Tuesday news release.

The federal government has typically placed several hundred unaccompanied minors per year in Washington homes, according to the news release.

Ferguson had said his staff is studying whether the state might have grounds to challenge the Trump administration’s new policy in court.

Meanwhile, federal officials are using a federal detention center in SeaTac to hold some immigrant adults, including women who don’t know where their children are or when they’ll reunite.

In an appearance Monday on a TV news program, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, announced a series of demonstrations against the policy set for June 30.

Among others, rallies will be held in Washington, D.C., at the Jackson Federal Building in Seattle and in downtown Olympia.