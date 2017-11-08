Women and people of color will hold majorities on the City Council and an openly-gay woman, Jenny Durkan, will be mayor. “That’s pretty phenomenal,” Durkan said.

Seattle will soon have women in the mayor’s office and six of nine City Council seats, thanks to convincing wins posted Tuesday night by first-time candidates Jenny Durkan and Teresa Mosqueda and by incumbent M. Lorena González.

Moreover, the council will have five elected members who are people of color — a majority, likely for the first time in Seattle history, according to a council spokeswoman.

Durkan led mayoral opponent Cary Moon with 61 percent in the initial batch of returns, while Mosqueda led Jon Grant with 62 percent and González led Pat Murakami with 68 percent in their respective races for citywide seats on the council.

Durkan’s lead slipped by less than a quarter of a percent in Wednesday’s returns.

Their successes came on a night that saw women, people of color and gay and transgender people score victories in elections big and small around the country.

“It’s important that we have a democracy that’s truly representative of its people,” Mosqueda said in an interview Wednesday. “And not just in our corner of the world. There are record numbers of women and people of color running for the first time.”

Durkan was the country’s first open-gay U.S. attorney and will be Seattle’s first woman mayor since the 1920s, while Mosqueda and González are Latina.

“I do think that Seattle has always led the way on setting that tone,” Durkan said, also in an interview Wednesday. “We’re going to have a majority of women, a majority of people of color and an openly-gay woman as mayor. That’s pretty phenomenal.”

Karen Besserman described the results in Seattle and elsewhere as a repudiation of Republican President Donald Trump and his policies.

“If anything good has come out of the election of that orange menace, it’s that women have gotten invigorated and energized,” said Besserman, whose organization encourage and trains women to run for office as Democrats.

Rather than assume office on Jan. 1, as would normally be the case, Durkan will take over from Mayor Tim Burgess and Mosqueda will succeed Councilmember Kirsten Harris-Talley on Nov. 28, when the election results are certified.

The council appointed Burgess temporary mayor in September after Ed Murray resigned amid sexual-abuse allegations and Harris-Talley temporary council member in October to replace Burgess.

The early handover means Durkan will have only three weeks to prepare. But Marco Lowe, a Seattle University politics professor who worked in the Greg Nickels and Mike McGinn administrations, said she should resist the temptation to rush.

“My advice would be to really slow down, as hard as that might be when you have a rush of energy and excitement after the election,” he said.

Whatever Durkan already has learned about running the city, she must now digest more as she hires staff members and sets the tone for her administration, Lowe said.

“You need to really understand the budget and the departments,” he said. “You need to decide how you want to design the mayor’s office and then hire for that.”

Some mayors organize their offices as pyramids of power, while others spread responsibility among many deputy mayors, Lowe noted, saying Durkan should use caution.

“You need a design that matches your leadership style so you can spend your time being mayor and not worrying about intercine warfare,” he said.

“Take deliberate, positive steps out of the gate, build trust with voters and get some good singles,” Lowe added. “Then you can start to swing for the fences.”

Durkan stopped just short of declaring victory Tuesday night, as Moon held out hope that late ballot counts would give her an unprecedented boost.

“That being said, we’re proceeding as if I will be mayor,” Durkan said. “We’re pulling together our transition team.”

There will be personnel changes at City Hall under Durkan, she said.

“I haven’t made any decisions yet. I was so focused on winning the race,” Durkan said. “But there will be changes in an range of departments and changes in the mayor’s office, obviously.”

Lowe thought the Durkan-Moon and Mosqueda-Grant races would be closer Tuesday night, he said. Moon and Grant were endorsed by The Stranger, while Grant was also endorsed by The Seattle Times.

But the professor said he expected Durkan and Mosqueda to win because they were exceptionally strong candidates.

Durkan pointed to her tenure as U.S. attorney from 2009 to 2014 while projecting an air of competence, Lowe said.

“Every time a new attack came from the Moon camp, she was ready,” he said.

Moon portrayed herself as a collaborative leader, which can be attractive to Seattle voters, Lowe said.

But the urbanist and waterfront activist had to spend substantial time and energy explaining her unconventional résumé, he said.

Moon and Grant slammed their opponents as establishment candidates unlikely to challenge the status quo, while Durkan and Mosqueda won more support from business groups and labor unions.

Though Moon pointed Tuesday night to the large corporations that spent money to help Durkan win, Durkan said it was voters who sent a message by choosing her and Mosqueda.

“They’re really tired of the dysfunction and division of Washington, D.C. They want to see progress,” she said.