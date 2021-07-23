People who want to vote in Washington’s Aug. 3 primary election have until Monday, July 26, to register or update their registration information online.

To register online, visit the Washington Secretary of State’s website: olvr.votewa.gov. Monday also is the deadline for printed registration forms to be received by county elections departments.

People can still register to vote or update registrations in person at county elections offices until 8 p.m. on Election Day. In King County, voters can visit King County Elections headquarters in Renton or one of five additional vote centers.

Hundreds of local offices throughout the state are on the primary ballot, including a competitive race for Seattle mayor, city attorney and two citywide Seattle City Council positions.

King County Elections mailed primary ballots to voters July 14. Anyone who has not received a ballot can request a replacement ballot online or by calling 206-296-VOTE (8636).

In Snohomish County, voters needing help can contact the county elections office at Elections@snoco.org or by calling 425-388-3444.

Ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 3 or dropped in county elections office drop boxes by 8 p.m. that day.