Washington state has agreed to pay more than $3 million to settle a lawsuit over alleged neglect at an adult family home — on top of more than $300,000 in penalties levied by a judge for wrongful withholding of evidence.

The settlement, announced by the attorney general’s office on Monday, will pay $3,125,000 to plaintiff Emily Tobin, a developmentally disabled woman who was allegedly mistreated after being placed by the state at an adult family home in Kent.

The settlement requires approval from a judge before it becomes final, said Brionna Aho, a spokesperson for the AG’s office, in an email.

The Tobin case made headlines after King County Superior Court Judge Michael Ryan slammed the attorney general’s office and the Department of Social and Health Services for an “egregious” and “cavalier” failure to turn over thousands of pages of records to Tobin’s attorneys.

Ryan fined the state $200,000 in March for that failure and added another $122,555 in attorney’s fees in a May order.

In a statement, Attorney General Bob Ferguson took responsibility for the errors.

“AG Ferguson recognizes that the buck stops with him. Discovery sanctions are unacceptable,” said the statement emailed by Aho.

“The issues that led to the sanctions highlight the need for better communication with our client. Additionally, one of the issues involved miscommunication between the lead attorney and the attorneys assigned to assist with the case while the lead was on leave. We are reviewing our discovery protocols to determine what changes are appropriate. AG Ferguson is overseeing a review. A personnel investigation is ongoing,” the statement added.

An attorney for Tobin had no immediate comment.

This story will be updated.