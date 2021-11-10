OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee exceeded his constitutional authority when he vetoed lines inside a 2019 transportation bill, the Washington Supreme Court has ruled.

The decision announced Wednesday by the court could have implications for a similar veto made this spring by the governor.

In May, Inslee signed into law legislation implementing clean-fuels standards but vetoed a part requiring a new statewide transportation-funding package for the climate legislation to come into effect.

Wednesday’s ruling stretches back to 2019, when the governor signed a new, two-year statewide transportation budget — and vetoed lines inside sections of that legislation.

The state constitution limits a governor’s veto powers to complete bills, sections of bills or appropriation items — also known as spending — inside those bills.

Prior rulings have established that a governor can veto subsections of appropriation items, if the Legislature somehow “impermissibly attempted to circumvent” that veto authority, according to Wednesday’s ruling.

In 2019, Inslee vetoed lines in the bill to prohibit state transportation officials from considering different types of fuel as factors in selecting grantees for some programs being administered.

But in their 7-2 decision, the justices upheld a lower-court ruling that found Inslee went beyond his constitutional powers.

“We hold that the Washington Legislature enacted the fuel type condition

pursuant to its constitutional authority to appropriate funds and to control the

expenditure of those funds,” wrote Justice Sheryl Gordon McCloud in the opinion. “Governor Inslee exceeded his article III, section 12 veto power by striking the fuel type condition, which formed only one part of each appropriation item in which it appeared.”

“Further, the fuel type condition does not constitute substantive law smuggled into a budget bill in violation of article II, section 19; it is a valid legislative limit on an executive agency’s expenditure of appropriated funds,” the order continued.

In oral arguments before the court in June, Inslee’s attorneys argued that the vetoes were allowable for targeting appropriation items. They have also called the vetoes needed to comply with other state statutes to combat climate change with moves like switching transportation fuels over to electricity or biofuels.

The governor’s office is still reviewing the opinion, Inslee spokesperson Tara Lee wrote Wednesday morning in an email.