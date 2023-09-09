OLYMPIA — Allocating an influx of federal cash meant to help water systems find and replace lead pipes is off to a slow start in Washington.

Washington was eligible to get $63 million, thanks to a 2021 bill passed by Congress to beef up the country’s infrastructure. But Washington has allocated only $85,000, as first reported by The Associated Press.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, lead “can be harmful to human health even at low exposure levels” and is especially harmful to children. Lead can leach from corroding pipes and other plumbing materials into the water supply.

In 2016, Gov. Jay Inslee issued a directive to the state Department of Health to move toward the goal of removing all lead service lines and components from water systems of a certain size within 15 years.

That same year, state officials conducted a survey of how many service lines and components, such as goosenecks, were made of lead, in what are called “Group A” water systems — those that serve more than 15 connections. They estimated there were 1,000 to 2,000 active service lines made of lead, and about 8,000 lead components in active use.Five water systems in Spokane, Union Gap in Yakima County, Blaine, Shelton in Mason County, and Hoquiam reported lead service lines in use, while 91 reported no lead service lines, 48 said the number was unknown and 542 replied not applicable or didn’t respond to the question.

Based on that same survey, the health department said in late 2021 that fewer than 2.5% of Washington homes were served by a lead service line, and fewer than 8% by lead components. The city of Seattle doesn’t have any lead service lines, according to a spokesperson for Seattle Public Utilities.

Advertising

America’s water systems face an October 2024 deadline from the EPA to identify their lead pipes.

In Washington, water systems could ask for a share of the $63 million by applying for a loan through the state.

According to the health department, just one water system, operated by the city of Centralia, was awarded money.

The city is getting a loan of $85,000 to check how many pipes and fittings are made of lead. Only four places including Centralia applied for funding. None applied for money to replace the pipes.

Centralia qualifies as a “disadvantaged community” under the state’s administrative code, and so it can get nearly half of the loan forgiven.

Under the federal rules, 49% of the money the state distributed had to be to a disadvantaged community. Of the four systems that applied, only Centralia qualified as a disadvantaged community, and so the state could only offer roughly the same amount to other water systems that didn’t qualify as disadvantaged.

Advertising

The department is updating the definition to broaden who is eligible to qualify as a disadvantaged community, said Kay Rottell, deputy director of the office of drinking water.

Centralia Public Works Director Kim Ashford said the city plans to use the funds to pay for workers to investigate the type of pipes going into customers’ homes.

“We’re trying to be as proactive as we can, watch our ratepayers’ money, be good stewards of those funds,” Ashford said.

Centralia’s water system, which is a hodgepodge of materials from different eras, has also been working for some time to find lead pipes.

Five years ago, amid renewed focus on water safety issues in the wake of the Flint water crisis, where residents of the Michigan city were sickened by lead-contaminated water, Centralia worked to identify all the houses built between 1920 and 1940 to verify they did not have lead service lines and components.

At the time, lead goosenecks were a “modern convenience” that made connecting to pipes easier because they were malleable, said Andy Oien, Centralia’s assistant public works director. But they’re scarce in the city. Over the past 45 years, officials have found only five lead goosenecks.

Advertising

“One thing we’ve always joked about is, we don’t think we could afford them,” Oien said.

Three other systems applied for a loan, and received an offer, but all of them turned it down: the North Perry Avenue Water District in Kitsap County, the city of Ilwaco in Pacific County and the city of Cashmere in Chelan County.

At first, the city of Cashmere had “no clue what it would actually take to do this survey,” said Mayor Jim Fletcher. Industry experts told the city it could involve digging up streets.

“That makes the dollar signs start going up rather quickly,” Fletcher said.

The city had asked the health department for $346,800 to conduct an inventory, but later declined a loan, in part because it didn’t qualify to get part of the loan forgiven.

Loans to inventory pipes were offered with 0% interest, while loans to replace pipes were offered with 1.75% to 2.25% interest, depending on whether the community was considered disadvantaged. Water systems that were not disadvantaged would have to pay a fee of 2% on loans to inventory and a fee of 1% on loans to replace lead pipes.

Sponsored

Fletcher also figured there had to be a less expensive way to figure out which pipes and connections contained lead. The city has roughly 3,100 full-time residents, according to the health department, and about 1,200 service connections, Fletcher said.

Fletcher surmises that for less money, the city can bring on a researcher to look at planning documents and other city records that would indicate what materials were used to build service lines.

The state will open another opportunity for community water systems to apply for lead inventory and replacement loans Oct. 2 through Nov. 30.

Robert Robinson, general manager of the North Perry Avenue Water District, which also turned down a loan from the state, said “it didn’t seem prudent and cost effective” to take the amount the state initially offered. The district had asked for about $308,000.

But he said the water district was told it could keep its application open for the upcoming round. In the meantime, they’re already working on their inventory in time to try to meet the federal October 2024 deadline.

“It’d be nice to get the money, but this stuff has to be done,” Robinson said. “And so whether or not we get it, we’re going to have to do it.”

Washington, Oregon, Maine and Alaska declined all or most of their federal funds in the first of five years that the mix of grants and loans is available, The Associated Press found. Some states are less prepared to pay for lead removal projects because, in many cases, the lead must first be found, experts said. And communities are hesitant to take out loans to search for their lead pipes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.