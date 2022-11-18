OLYMPIA — Washington is projected to collect $762 million more in revenues in the current two-year budget cycle than projected last quarter, according to figures released Friday by the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council.

In the upcoming two-year budget period, spanning mid-2023 to mid-2025, Washington is expected to see $681 million more than previously projected. Gov. Jay Inslee will release his budget proposal for that time frame in December.

Despite the boost in projected revenue, the state will “still face budget challenges due to dramatically increased costs related to inflation and other factors,” said David Schumacher, director of the Office of Financial Management.

The revenue forecast will guide Inslee and state lawmakers when they convene in January for a legislative session in which they’ll pass the budget for the 2023-25 biennium.

