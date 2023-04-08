When local Republicans last fall lost their third major election in a row, it prompted for the first time some open soul-searching.

Some GOPers pondered the symptoms ailing the party here.

“We’ve got to make a decision: Are we a grievance culture, or do we want to be a governing majority?” was how one local political operative, Kevin Carns, framed it.

But they also began to zero in on the precise disease.

“To be successful in Washington, you have to win in suburban districts, and President Trump is deeply unpopular in suburban districts,” state Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, said. “If we’re going to win, we’ve got to change.”

Local GOP political consultant Justin Matheson summed it up most bluntly last month in an interview with a rival Democratic consultant: “It’s time to move away from Trump.”

So what is the party doing? Embracing Donald Trump, maybe more than ever.

The state party has announced the lineup for the biggest gathering of Republicans this year, a Tri-Cities event in May called the “2023 Republican Action Conference.” It’s an off-year rally and planning session for the huge 2024 election cycle.

The keynote speaker? It’s Trump’s top spokesperson, Liz Harrington.

Harrington, though, is a full-on election denier and conspiracy theorist. She has repeatedly stated, falsely, that the 2020 election was riddled with fraud, that it was stolen from Trump and that he really somehow won in a landslide.

At a QAnon-affiliated conference last year, she called for arresting the unnamed officials who supposedly stole the election, who she also has maligned as “communists.”

“The republic is gone if you let communists steal it from the people,” she said, Joe McCarthy-like, in 2021.

Our state GOP’s keynote speaker has persisted in this damaging fable to this day, despite zero evidence for it. It has led her to conclude batty things, such as that Joe Biden is not actually the president. (She called him an “illegitimate person, a fake candidate” — neither of which even makes any sense.) Not surprisingly she has dabbled in other conspiracies, such as that climate change is a hoax.

On Wednesday she tweeted: “Defund the DOJ and FBI!” Solely out of Trump worship, the GOP now has morphed into the party pushing to defund law enforcement.

Washington state GOP Chair Caleb Heimlich enthused in a video announcing Harrington’s appearance: “She’s going to talk big picture about the battle to save our country.”

Save it from the communists? Also scheduled to speak: failed congressional candidate Joe Kent, who said this week: “Trump is the leader for this era.”

Why, Republicans? Why are you doing this to yourselves?

In three decades covering local politics I’ve never seen a group just keep punching itself in the face, over and over, knowing that it’s bloodying any chances it has in the next election, but punching away nonetheless.

It would be one thing if this were, say, Oklahoma or Tennessee. Even there the party ought to dump the toxic Trump. But this is Washington state. Look at the record: Trump and Trumpism has practically wiped out the Washington GOP.

Since Trump came down the escalator, with MAGA know-nothingism in tow, the GOP here has lost half its congressional seats, the secretary of state’s office, five state Senate seats along with control of that body, as well as eight state House seats.

Their own elected leaders and polling experts are painfully aware the Trump era has been a disaster. Yet the party eagerly is signing up for more.

When Trump was indicted on multiple felony counts, the state party put out a statement backing him. One of its statewide committee members, Georgene Faries of Snohomish County, called for people to come together in group prayers for Trump — as if he’d been diagnosed with an illness, not charged with covering up hush money payments to a porn star.

Said the Yakima County Republicans, one of many local GOP groups to issue statements: “We stand with Trump.”

We know you do. That’s the problem — voters here know it, too. Last fall local Republicans fielded some of their most moderate and accomplished candidates in years in the down-ballot races. They lost anyway because voters see that the GOP has become less a party of principles than a cult of personality. A deranged personality.

Now the party seems to be preemptively committing Trumpicide for another cycle — 19 months ahead of the actual voting.

Why, Republicans? I know you’ve got that base to worry about. But to get out of this doom cycle, at some point you’re going to have to lead.

Did you notice how the top GOP governor prospect, Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier, fled from the idea of running in 2024 as if he were contemplating a colonoscopy — even though he ranks first in the early polling? He’s no dope. He knows any Republican is toast around here if Trump is still in the vicinity.

Take it from no less of a GOP whisperer than Ann Coulter: “[Trump’s] already lost three election cycles for the GOP — why not make it four?” she taunted her own party this past week. “New GOP motto: Unable to learn from the third kick of a mule.”

Here in our state, all of this adds up to political malpractice. I wrote in December how a silver lining for the Washington GOP is that displeased voters had done much of their dirty work for them, cleansing the party of most all the election deniers and conspiracy theorists. It meant there was a golden chance to try to regroup and recast, finally, as something more palatable.

Chance squandered. Get ready for the fourth kick of the mule.