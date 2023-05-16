OLYMPIA — The Washington state Senate passed a bill Tuesday morning that would raise the penalty for drug possession to a gross misdemeanor and criminalize use of drugs in a public place.

The bill passed 43 to 6 and will now move to the House for a potential vote in a special session that began Tuesday.

In a concession to Republicans who wanted more local control, the bill would allow cities and counties to make their own rules to regulate entities that provide harm reduction services, including sterile supplies.

“I don’t think that it’s going to solve all our problems,” said Senate Republican Leader John Braun, of Centralia, in a speech on the Senate floor. “I think we’re going to have challenges ahead, but it’s a strong step in the right direction.”

Some Republicans urged going back to a felony penalty for drug possession, which had been state law until 2021, when the state Supreme Court overturned the state’s drug possession statute because someone could be prosecuted even if they didn’t know they had drugs.

Democrats also expressed reservations about criminalizing addiction, although all but three ended up voting for the proposal.

Advertising

“I think this bill is better, but we’ve got a long way to go,” said Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, D-Tacoma.

A gross misdemeanor falls in between a misdemeanor and a felony in state law, and typically comes with a penalty of up to 364 days in jail and an up to $5,000 fine. However, under the new bill, a person would face a maximum of 180 days in jail for their first and second convictions for drug possession. Upon the third conviction, a person would face the higher maximum of 364 days.

The bill would also require the state Department of Health to notify media outlets in the area when the agency is deciding whether to certify or license an opioid treatment program.

The proposal, which was unveiled late Monday, tacks on $19.6 million more in spending than a prior version, for about $62.9 million total. The additions include $9 million toward the Office of Public Defense to provide public defenders in certain areas for people charged with possession or use in a public place.

After the bill passed the Senate, multiple senators embraced Sen. June Robinson, D-Everett, the main sponsor of the legislation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.