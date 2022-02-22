OLYMPIA — The Washington state Senate will allow some members of the public back to watch floor debates in person beginning Friday as the COVID-19 surge brought on by the omicron variant wanes.

Senate and House officials had planned for more in-person possibilities for this year’s legislative session, after the 2021 session was held almost completely remote by teleconference amid the pandemic.

But officials rolled those plans back in January, shortly before the start of this year’s session, as the omicron variant pushed cases and hospitalizations due to COVID to new levels.

On Tuesday, lawmakers in the Senate Facilities & Operations Committee voted to reopen the north gallery — which overlooks the Senate floor — to six members of the public at a time. Those entering buildings also have to wear masks.

Members of the public wanting to attend in person must take a coronavirus test beforehand, which will be distributed by Senate officials.

This year, the galleries overlooking the Senate have been used by members of the media, who would normally have access to a press table in the chamber. The south gallery will still be reserved for media.

On Monday night, House officials announced a move to raise the number of lawmakers who can be on the floor at one time to 27, up from 20.

The House galleries are currently open only to members of the media. In an email Monday, House Chief Clerk Bernard Dean wrote that discussions about reopening spaces to the public are “still ongoing.”

The legislative session is scheduled to end March 10.