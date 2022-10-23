By Quinn Welsch

Incumbent Secretary of State Steve Hobbs went head to head with Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson on Sunday as ballots were arriving at voters’ mailboxes.

During the debate, organized by the League of Women Voters and The Spokesman-Review’s Northwest Passages book club and held at Gonzaga’s Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, both candidates emphasized their experience securing Washington state elections and establishing trust among voters.

Anderson highlighted her run as a nonpartisan candidate during a time when U.S. politics have become increasingly divisive. According to Anderson, having a party-endorsed official who also runs elections is “part of the problem” when it comes to earning voters’ trust.

“It’s like an umpire at home plate calling balls and strikes while wearing a team jersey,” she said.

Hobbs, who has served in the office for a year, highlighted his experience combating cybersecurity threats in the military and as an election official. The role of the Secretary of State’s Office has evolved over the years to include “defending our elections from internal and external threats from malign actors hoping to bring down our democracy,” he said.

Hobbs, a Democrat, was appointed to the position by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2021 after former Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman left office for a position as the Biden administration’s cybersecurity and infrastructure security administration. Before his appointment as secretary of state, Hobbs served as state senator for Washington’s 44th legislative district, near Snohomish. He is also a lieutenant colonel in the Washington Army National Guard.

Anderson, who is nonpartisan, has served as Pierce County auditor since 2009, where she is responsible for elections, licensing and public document recording. Before that, she was an adviser to the state Department of Commerce as well as a member of the Tacoma City Council, among other titles.

The Secretary of State’s Office is primarily responsible for supervising elections in Washington state and certifying their results, as well as filing and verifying initiatives and referendums, and producing and distributing voter pamphlets and election notices, among other roles.

The two candidates butted heads over the future of “ranked choice voting,” which allows for voters to rank multiple candidates on a ballot, with the first candidate to receive more than 50% of the vote declared the winner. Hobbs said he opposed the practice because “it disenfranchises communities and leaves us vulnerable to misinformation,” but that he would honor voters’ decision if they were to choose ranked choice voting in the future.

Anderson said she supports ranked choice voting and that “it’s not a matter of ‘if,” it’s a matter of “when’” voters in Washington approve it.

Recent polling from a Crosscut/Elway poll shows an even split between the two.

Either candidate would be the first non-Republican to hold the Secretary of State’s Office since the 1960s.