In advisory measures that serve as a kind of opinion poll on actions this year of the Washington Legislature, voters were asked how they feel about two transportation-related taxes or premiums.

On Advisory Vote 39, 58.99% of the state’s voters in Tuesday night’s count wanted a 7-cent-per-gallon increase in taxes on aircraft fuel “repealed,” while 41.01% wanted the increase “maintained.” The tax bump, projected by legislative staff to raise $26 million over 16 years, is part of the $17 billion, 16-year transportation funding package approved during the last session.

On Advisory Vote 40, dealing with transportation network companies — aka Uber and Lyft — 47.19% of voters favored to maintain a premium. State lawmakers directed the state Department of Labor and Industries to assess a premium on the companies to cover workers’ compensation insurance for drivers, part of which the companies can deduct from driver pay. The companies also must pay 15 cents of each passenger’s fare into a newly created “Driver Resource Center” meant to help resolve disputes between drivers and the companies.