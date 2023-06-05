Washington State Republican Party Chairman Caleb Heimlich announced Monday that he’s stepping down after more than five years in the position.

“After 12 and a half years working at the Washington State Republican Party it is time for a change,” Heimlich wrote in a message to state GOP officials obtained by The Seattle Times. “It has been a tremendous honor to serve as the Chairman of this great organization for 5 1/2 years, but for the sake of my family it is time to pass the torch to someone new.”

Heimlich said he has accepted a job with “a national grassroots organization that will provide a better quality of life for my family,” citing the commute between his Pierce County home and the state party headquarters in Bellevue.

His resignation is effective Aug. 12.

Heimlich was elected party chair in January 2018, succeeding Susan Hutchison, the former TV news journalist. He had previously worked as the party’s executive director.

His replacement will be elected at a forthcoming state GOP committee meeting.

Heimlich leaves with the state Republican Party struggling to climb out of an electoral ravine, with the era of Donald Trump dominance hurting the GOP’s prospects in Washington.

Republicans now hold no statewide elected offices, and lost a congressional seat and seats in the Legislature in last year’s midterm elections. The party’s U.S. Senate candidate, Tiffany Smiley, spent $20 million in a challenge to Sen. Patty Murray, but lost by nearly 15 percentage points.