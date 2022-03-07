The nonpartisan chair of Washington’s redistricting commission resigned Monday, lashing out at Democratic leaders for refusing to defend legislative maps drawn by the commission from a legal challenge.

Sarah Augustine announced her resignation at the end of a virtual meeting, after the panel’s two Democratic commissioners voted against intervening in a federal lawsuit alleging the maps violate the federal Voting Rights Act.

That lawsuit, filed in January, contends the final commission legislative map illegally dilutes the power of Latino voters in Central Washington by splitting them among multiple districts.

But the lawsuit named as defendants only three Democratic state officials: Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, state House Speaker Laurie Jinkins and state Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig — all of whom have refused to defend the maps, according to the commission.

Augustine cited that refusal in her resignation as the commission’s nonvoting chair, reading from a prepared statement just before the meeting adjourned.

“In any mediation, the parties have to commit to a good-faith effort, and that is not happening here,” Augustine said. “By failing to defend the redistricting plans agreed to by consensus, state authorities have chosen to undermine the process and dismiss the compromises taken in the public interest.”

Her comments came after the four voting commissioners split 2-2 on whether the panel should intervene as a defendant in the lawsuit. The vote fell on party lines, with Democratic commissioners Brady Walkinshaw and April Sims voting no and Republican commissioners Joe Fain and Paul Graves voting yes.

In a brief debate before the vote, Fain called the refusal of Democratic leaders to defend the compromise maps frustrating, and predicted it could lead the bipartisan structure of the state’s redistricting process to be “forever tarnished” by “partisan abuse.”

Sims said she remained proud of the compromise maps agreed to by the bipartisan panel but could not oppose the lawsuit brought on behalf of Latino voters in Central Washington.

“What I am hearing from the community in Yakima compels me to bring their voices into this room and center the solutions that they’re asking for,” she said.

Hobbs, in a statement, said his office will fulfill its duty by assisting county elections officials in implementing new districts — but would take no position on the legality of the maps.

“The Redistricting Commission spent months studying redistricting, gathering public comment, and preparing its maps. The Commission should be prepared to defend its work,” he said.

Augustine’s resignation capped what already has been an ugly end to the work of the commission, which flouted public meeting laws as its members — all volunteers — rushed to try to meet a Nov. 15 legal deadline to agree on final congressional and legislative maps for the next decade.

After spending most of a five-hour public meeting out of view, the four partisan commissioners emerged to hastily vote on a supposed final agreement just before midnight, without sharing it publicly.

The commissioners later admitted they’d failed to meet the deadline but belatedly submitted final maps.

The state Supreme Court accepted the maps, declining to exercise its authority to redraw them despite the blown deadline and the commission’s secrecy. Barring any further court rulings, the maps will remain in place for the next decade, beginning with this year’s midterm elections.

Last month, the commission admitted to violations of the Open Public Meetings Act and agreed to pay fines and legal costs of more than $137,000 to settle two lawsuits by government transparency watchdogs. That included personal $500 fines for each of the commissioners, with the rest paid by tax dollars.