Karen Gámez López’s sense of security has waned over the last nine years.

The reality of an unstable future in the U.S., a country she’s called home since she was 3, has cemented for the 27-year-old as conservative Republican leaders spearhead efforts to end the 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that offers legal protections and work authorizations to over an estimated 600,000 undocumented individuals.

Gámez López, among the roughly 16,000 DACA recipients in Washington, has held that status for nearly a decade. But an initial glimmer of hope has dimmed with every attempt and failure by Congress over the years to pass legislation to provide a pathway to citizenship.

“I don’t want to live undocumented forever, but the years just go by,” she said.

The Obama-era program has faced constant attacks over the last several years. Most recently, a federal appeals court largely upheld a lower-court ruling that found the program unlawful, but allowed the program to remain in place for current recipients and those processing renewals. The appeals court sent the case back to the lower court — renewing urgency in addressing the population as ongoing litigation threatens to end the policy.

Now, the U.S. Senate is working on a legal framework in a bipartisan effort this lame-duck session — the period after midterm elections and before the new Congress begins — which coincides with the final few weeks of Title 42. That Trump-era health policy, invoked in 2020, allows the rapid expulsion of migrants at the border but is set to lift on Dec. 21.

No legislative text is yet available; however, negotiations for potential last-minute immigration deals include extending the Title 42 border restriction for another year and offering protections for DACA recipients, farmworkers and other essential workers, The Washington Post reports.

“Families will deal with the very real consequences of what happens,” said Jorge L. Barón, director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.

The Fifth Circuit case will ultimately be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, but only Congress can provide a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients and other undocumented people, he said.

A 2022 Midterm Voter Election Poll found that 68% of voters support Congress offering permanent legal status to DACA recipients and undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

Longtime immigrant rights advocate and DACA recipient Kamau Chege, who lives in Seattle, said the Fifth Circuit Court’s ruling did not come as a surprise considering the anti-immigrant disposition of the largely conservative court.

It allowed the program to remain intact for current recipients, but it left hundreds of thousands of immigrants in limbo, as it halted the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services from processing renewals or accepting new applicants.

The livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people who work hard to contribute to their communities rest on a handful of justices, Chege said.

States could take steps of their own, he said, including making it easier for people to get a tax ID number and licenses, regardless of legal status, so they can keep providing for their families without the risk of exploitation by employers.

This country is home to thousands of DACA recipients who have built their whole lives here, Chege said.

“We’re not kids anymore. Many of us are in our 20s and 30s, some with families of their own,” he said.

Immigration reform

There’s always been bipartisan support for some sort of pathway to citizenship up until recently, said Matt A. Barreto, a UCLA professor of Political Science and Chicana/o & Central American Studies and co-founder of the research and polling firm BSP Research.

But when the House Tea Party Caucus gained power, they pushed the Republican Party further right, propelling strong anti-immigrant views not all Republicans agreed with, Barreto said.

The party blocked legislation and used its power to make immigration the polarized partisan issue it is today, Barreto said. “They really dug their heels in on it, and it made it hard for mainstream Republicans to get anything done without their support and so they caved in.”

Ten years later, DACA recipients face an imminent threat to their livelihoods if the program were to end.

It’s likely the framework for a path to citizenship, once introduced, will pass the House — still controlled by Democrats until January, Barreto said. The real test, he said, is whether they will get the needed nine Republican votes in the Senate.

House Republicans have expressed no real intention of looking at immigration reform in 2023, he said.

“We have a slim window here,” Barreto said.

“Always paralyzed”

Gámez López’s family left Sinaloa, Mexico, when she was 3, settling in California and then making the move to Washington when she was 8.

She grew up in a tight-knit community of immigrants in Kent and rarely felt othered or shamed for her legal status. She fondly remembers the warmth and vibrancy of the people she grew up around.

“We’re not just victims,” she said. But it felt unsafe to disclose those kinds of details outside her community, especially in predominantly white spaces, Gámez López said.

She had just finished her junior year of high school when DACA was started in 2012. She could not apply until the following year because application fees were too high.

DACA, with its shortfalls, granted her an immeasurable amount of peace of mind, she said. It allowed her to achieve financial mobility, have a professional job and access to medical insurance.

She’s been able to do things most citizens don’t think twice about, she said, like applying for a credit card and renting a home. Her family is planning to purchase their first home next year, a longtime goal she and her family held onto.

But it’s nearly impossible to make long-term plans, she said. She’s always wanted to travel outside the U.S. but has not been able to, not even to attend the funeral of two family members who died in Mexico.

“There was no closure — it’s like I’m always paralyzed,” she said. “We don’t get to be there.”

There’s a desire for immigration reform that extends beyond just DACA recipients, Gámez López said. Activists are pushing back against any harmful compromise in which Congress agrees to establish a path to citizenship in exchange for increased deportations, she said.

“I don’t want to get papers on the backs of our parents or other community members.”

Anti-immigrant rhetoric

A poll commissioned by the American Civil Liberties Union found that 63% of registered U.S. voters in 2021 supported a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients, for immigrants working in essential industries and for Temporary Protected Status holders.

But far-right Republicans are tapping into racist attitudes and prejudices against immigrants by propelling false narratives about immigrants “invading” or “flooding the U.S.”, said Sophia Jordán Wallace, a University of Washington political science professor.

They are using the country’s changing racial demographics to mobilize fear to garner votes despite research showing there is no real threat, she said, adding that her research points to racial attitudes as a major factor in how people view immigration and how they vote.

Dehumanizing language has emboldened politicians, corporations and the general public to exploit a certain group of people, Wallace said.

While the Latino immigrant population is small in the Puget Sound area compared to states like California, there is much more acceptance and welcoming attitudes toward immigrants of various backgrounds, Barreto said. But that’s not the case everywhere. In Central and Eastern Washington, where the Latino population is much higher, he said the white population is generally more hostile to immigrant communities.

Latino and immigrant communities are integral to Washington’s agricultural economy. Despite their labor, they’ve not been equally accepted into the communities, he said.

Political messaging about border security causes people to become more hostile toward immigrants if they believe it, Barreto said.

“It creates a lot of division and anxiety,” he said. “We’ve seen tons of examples of actual real violence and it is extremely damaging not only to our immigrant communities, but just to our country as a whole.”

The worst example of this happened in El Paso in 2019, when a shooter went to a Walmart targeting Hispanic shoppers and killed 23 people and injured 23 others. His racist manifesto echoed Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric and complained about a “Hispanic invasion.”

“I don’t have any control over this”

Itzia Mejía Barragán learned at the age of 5 that it was best to blend in. The consequences could mean separation from her loved ones.

The DACA recipient and Washington State University student was an overly cautious child who knew she held “no legal status,” though she was unsure what it meant. Years later, she still weighs her every move, she said.

Mejía Barragán, who was raised in Central Washington, was approved for DACA about three years ago. For her and many others, it’s become “exhausting” to keep up with the latest developments with DACA, and necessary for their mental health’s sake to disconnect.

Her worries remain as she thinks about her friends and family who don’t have DACA status, despite being eligible, because of the hold on applications.

It’s heartbreaking for Mejía Barragán to come to terms with knowing that some people look at her and other undocumented people and see only their legal status.

Mayra Angel, also a WSU student, said she found she was “better off” keeping to herself until college, where she was able to speak freely about her status with other undocumented students she met through Mariposas Poderosas, an undocumented peer-support student group.

People forget that there are humans with full lives behind “DACA recipients,” she said. “It’s like you’re always trying to prove your humanity, sometimes at the expense of other immigrants.”

It’s a lifelong undertaking to try to shift the narrative of the “good” and “bad” immigrant, Angel said, emphasizing the “near impossible” standards immigrants are held to and the consequences for them when they make a mistake as opposed to citizens.

Leo’s family came to the U.S. 15 years ago. He submitted all his information, paperwork and biometrics, but the DACA program was frozen amid the legal opposition before he could hear back. The UW student is involved with Purple Group, a peer-support network for undocumented students.

Living in a “liberal bubble” like Seattle, he said, provides some comfort until national headlines pull him back, reminding him of the plight undocumented immigrants face elsewhere.

“Sometimes I feel like a deer in the headlights, like I just have to watch because I don’t have any control over this,” said Leo, who asked that his last name not be used, over fears for his safety and well-being.

Abril Méndez, a UW student, said she understands there is a privilege to having DACA status but at the same time acknowledges the program’s limitations, which leave her feeling like a lesser person, unable to really plan her future.

For the sake of her own mental health Méndez has not kept up to date with every tumultuous decision courts have taken on DACA. Making time for herself and creating space with friends to share honest feelings have helped her navigate those waves, she said.

“’Recipient’ isn’t the only thing that defines me or my only identity,” she said.

While most people in their 20s only need to be concerned with their own futures, Méndez’s mind is occupied with worry over her parents’ future and whether or not they’ll ever be able to retire, since they work without a 401(k) and are not eligible for Social Security benefits.

DACA recipients are seen by many people as “more deserving” than other groups of immigrants, Méndez said, but that messaging is harmful and assigns a higher value to certain groups of people over others.

“Sometimes it feels like we’re not valued as a person because we only count when we’re talking about economic contributions,” she said.