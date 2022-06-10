As the House Jan. 6 committee presented its first public findings Thursday night, showing the attack on the U.S. Capitol as an attempted coup summoned and incited by former President Donald Trump, Rep. Pramila Jayapal was in the committee room and grew emotional as she recalled the day.

Meanwhile, Joe Kent, who seeks to be Jayapal’s colleague in Congress, was a featured guest in Fox News’ counterprogramming to the hearing, appearing on Tucker Carlson’s show to say the riot was “not a Trump thing.”

The responses to the committee’s presentation from Washington’s members of Congress and candidates for federal office ran the gamut, from Democrats lauding the committee’s work and warning about the risks to democracy, to Republican challengers calling the hearing a sham and touting false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

Speaking with reporters after the hearing, her eyes rimmed with red, Jayapal’s voice broke.

“I never imagined,” said Jayapal, D-Seattle, “that we would not be safe to do our jobs and that we would feel so helpless in that moment to protect our democracy.

“But I want the American public to remember that despite the fact that we were on the floor, fearing for our lives, that we went back and we certified that election.”

Sen. Patty Murray, in a Seattle news conference Friday morning, said it was shameful that many Republicans continue to promote the lie that the election was stolen.

“What we saw was a mob who tried to stop a democratic process with brute force in order to overturn a free and fair election,” Murray said. “It did not happen by accident, this was an insurrection that was planned and promoted by Donald Trump, by his legal team and even some Republican members of Congress.”

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, said the committee’s presentation, which included new footage of the assault on the Capitol, was “shocking and disturbing” even for those who were there.

“The January 6th insurrection was a blatant attack on our democracy by pro-Trump extremists who attempted to overturn a fair and free election,” Smith wrote on Twitter. “Americans deserve answers about what led to that violent day and who is responsible, so that we can hold those people accountable.”

The hearing Thursday night was carried live by the networks and every major cable news channel except Fox News. Even as the private texts of Fox host Sean Hannity urging Trump to drop his claims of a stolen election were used as evidence by the committee, Fox hosts lambasted the investigation and downplayed the attack on the Capitol.

Joe Kent, the Trump-endorsed Republican running to unseat Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in Southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, was a featured guest on Tucker Carlson Tonight, the network’s top-rated program.

Despite Trump’s stoking of the Capitol assault, Kent claimed the attack was “not a Trump thing” and said that if Republicans win control of the House in November they would investigate the “federal involvement” in the riot.

“The only reason that people were there on that day of Jan. 6 is that the American people, a vast majority of them, did not feel like their voices were heard at the election box and therefore things started to get a little bit dicey,” Kent said.

The majority of voters chose Joe Biden, who not only won the electoral college and the election, but won about 7 million more votes than Trump.

Loren Culp, the 2020 GOP nominee for governor who is now challenging Rep. Dan Newhouse in the 4th Congressional District, tweeted a photo of the Muppet character Miss Piggy, calling her Liz Cheney, the Wyoming Republican who is vice chair of the committee.

“What a joke Liz Cheney has become. All dressed up for her sham J6 hearings,” Culp wrote.

Culp lost the 2020 election by about 545,000 votes, subsequently sued the secretary of state alleging fraud, then withdrew his lawsuit after his attorney faced potential legal sanctions for making meritless claims in court.

Herrera Beutler and Newhouse both drew Trump’s wrath and multiple Republican challengers after they voted for impeachment in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack.

This story will be updated.