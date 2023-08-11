A federal judge has ordered Washington state to redraw the boundaries of a legislative district in the Yakima Valley and Pasco areas, ruling the map deprives Latino voters of an equal opportunity to elect who they want.

In a written decision Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Lasnik invalidated the 15th Legislative District’s lines and set a deadline for the state to revise them. He found the map in violation of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Yakima, Pasco and communities in between are home to a large population of Latino voters, and the bipartisan commission that drew Washington’s current legislative district maps in 2021 could have given Latino voters a substantial majority in the 15th district, according to voters who sued last year. Instead, the commission drew lines that gave Latino voters a slim majority of 51.5%.

Lasnik found that the area’s Latino voters are a cohesive political group, have suffered discrimination and have struggled to elect candidates responsive to their needs. The 2021 map wrongly diluted their voting strength, he found.

“The question in this case is whether the state has engaged in line-drawing which … impairs the ability of Latino voters in that area to elect their candidate of choice on an equal basis,” he wrote. “The answer is yes.”

The situation appears to be improving, but “it remains the case that the candidates preferred by Latino voters … usually go down in defeat,” he added.

The attorneys who brought the case hailed Lasnik’s decision as a victory.

“The court’s ruling helps to ensure that Latino voters in the Yakima Valley and Pasco regions can make their voices heard,” Mark Gaber, senior director of redistricting at the Campaign Legal Center, said in a statement.

Lasnik’s ruling says the state should reconvene the redistricting commission to get a revised map drawn by the time the Legislature’s regular 2024 session starts in January. Reconvening the commission requires a vote by the Legislature, so there may need to be a special session in the coming months. If the state doesn’t meet Lasnik’s deadline, the judge will intervene to make sure a revised map is ready for the 2024 elections, he wrote.

Gov. Jay Inslee can call a special session, or lawmakers can.

“We are still reviewing the order, and we’ll discuss options with legislative leaders,” Mike Faulk, a spokesperson for Inslee, said in an email Friday.

The plaintiffs in Thursday’s case accused the redistricting commission of intentionally drawing a discriminatory map. Defending the state, Attorney General Bob Ferguson agreed the map was bad but opposed the allegation of intent. Lasnik didn’t rule on whether the violation was intentional.

A separate lawsuit has claimed the commission gave too much consideration to race when drawing the 15th district map. A ruling in that case is pending.