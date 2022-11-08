Democrats and Republicans were battling for swing districts as Washington state Legislature election results rolled in Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, potential winners of the Nov. 8 election were emerging in Seattle for several Democrat versus Democrat state House contests.

More votes will be tallied in the coming days, with consequences for the balance of power in Olympia.

In the run-up to the election, Republicans sought to chip away at Democrats’ 28-to-21 majority in the state Senate and 57-to-41 margin in the House by channeling discontent over inflation, crime and homelessness. Democrats promised to protect abortion rights and strengthen social services in Washington, hoping that would drive turnout on their side.

In the 26th Legislative District, which includes Bremerton, Port Orchard and Gig Harbor on the Kitsap Peninsula, Democratic incumbent Sen. Emily Randall was leading Republican challenger Rep. Jesse Young with about 53% of the vote in their Senate race.

Randall and Young combined to spend more than $1.6 million but were eclipsed in their own contest by political action committees, which independently poured in more than $2.8 million.

That made theirs the most costly matchup among many juiced by outside money this year. PACs bankrolled by the parties and by interest groups reported a staggering $14 million-plus in independent spending on legislative races, sponsoring attack ads galore.

In Whatcom County, Democratic Rep. Sharon Shewmake was narrowly outpacing Republican incumbent Sen. Simon Sefzik with 51% in their 42nd Legislative District state Senate clash. The race pitted a recent college graduate, Sefzik, against a professor, Shewmake. Sefzik was appointed this year at age 21 after longtime Sen. Doug Ericksen suddenly died.

And in King County, Democrat Claudia Kauffman was ahead of Republican Bill Boyce with 53% as they vied for an open seat in the 47th Legislative District, which includes parts of Kent and Auburn and all of Covington. Boyce is president of the Kent City Council, while Kauffman held the Senate seat previously, from 2008 to 2010.

Those battleground Senate matchups attracted more attention than any others, because the 26th, 42nd and 47th districts are almost evenly split between voters who tend to support Republicans, versus Democrats.