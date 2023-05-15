OLYMPIA – Hours before a special session, Washington state lawmakers have released their high-stakes plan to raise the state’s penalty for drug possession.

Lawmakers will convene in the Capitol on Tuesday, though it’s unclear when they might vote on the proposal, which would raise drug possession from a misdemeanor to a gross misdemeanor.

The deal represents the potential resolution of policy questions that have plagued lawmakers in the wake of a 2021 Supreme Court decision nixing the state’s drug possession law. In late April, the House voted down a compromise on the final day of the regular legislative session, which would also have raised the penalty to a gross misdemeanor.

Party leaders as well as lawmakers who had been involved in drafting a compromise deal late in the session spent the past few weeks negotiating an agreement, with discussions heating up over the weekend. They had reached a “framework” late Monday morning, and in the afternoon, lawmakers met privately in caucus to hear the details of the negotiated proposal.

Lawmakers face a July 1 deadline, when the law will expire. If lawmakers can’t pass a bill, that would effectively decriminalize drug possession statewide, though local governments have already floated their own proposals.

This is a developing story and will be updated.