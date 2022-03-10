OLYMPIA — The Washington Legislature’s 2022 session is set to end Thursday, with lawmakers preparing for final votes on supplemental state budgets, a new transportation-spending package and other legislation.

Per usual, lawmakers will have little time, if they care, to read the thousands of pages of budget and spending documents that they’ll be voting on before Thursday’s end.

The ambitious state budget and transportation-spending deals released Wednesday afternoon add billions of new dollars in spending to programs and projects across Washington state.

Those agreements are much bigger than what is usually seen in Washington’s short, 60-day legislative sessions held in even-numbered years.

But state tax collections have continually soared after a brief drop early in the COVID-19 pandemic, and lawmakers this year still had more than $1 billion in federal coronavirus aid.

Gov. Jay Inslee and Democratic majorities in the House and Senate have used the windfall to boost the size of the state operating budget, which pays for schools, prisons, public lands, community programs and social services.

Advertising

And they’ve sent chunks of those tax collections out to fund proposals outside the budget. The final operating budget deal sends $2 billion to help fund the new transportation package.

The 16-year transportation-funding package will cost nearly $17 billion.

It would make big investments in ongoing or new highway projects, such as the Interstate 5 crossing into Oregon, Highway 520 into Seattle and Highway 18. It also boosts funding for road maintenance, pedestrian and bike infrastructure, fish culverts, Washington’s state ferry system, and transit services.

Legislators have also taken $650 million from general tax collections and put it toward the state’s capital-construction budget. Legislators passed that spending blueprint Wednesday, sending it to Inslee’s desk for his signature.

In a statement, Sen. David Frockt, D-Seattle, touted the spending for homelessness, housing and behavioral health facilities in the new construction budget.

“More than one-third of this $1.5 billion budget goes toward building facilities to address the homelessness and mental health and substance abuse crises affecting us in Seattle and around the state,” Frockt said in prepared remarks. “Over the two-year budget cycle, we will have invested more than a billion dollars in these areas, which has to be a record.”

“These are the tools that the city of Seattle and the King County Regional Homelessness Authority need to show our constituents progress on the homelessness crisis, and they should work with partners to apply for and take advantage of these grants,” Frockt added.

Advertising

Votes on the $64.1 billion supplemental operating budget deal — which makes adjustments to the two-year state budget approved last year — and the transportation-funding package are expected Thursday afternoon or evening.

Republicans in the minority this year have mostly stood by, after being frozen out of negotiations on those proposals.

At a 3 p.m. meeting Wednesday to unveil the new operating budget, Rep. Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, said he didn’t see the agreement until about an hour before its release.

“As has been the case for as long as I have been the lead House Republican on the Appropriations Committee, did not participate in the negotiation of this budget,” Stokesbary said. “Was not invited to participate.”

“While not in the majority, we still represent approximately 40% of Washingtonians,” he added. “And for them not to have a voice in the room drafting this budget I think does them a real disservice.”

Democratic budget writers spread billions of dollars around government in the new deal without raising any new taxes. But the budget features little tax relief amid rising prices for rent, homes, food, fuel and other items.

The budget deal leaves $600 million in the state’s rainy day fund. An additional $1.6 billion is put into a special disaster-response account that is intended to help deal with the pandemic.