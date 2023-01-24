OLYMPIA – On Tuesday, days after the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, state lawmakers will hear testimony on several bills intended to protect abortion rights and access in Washington.

Abortion is legal in Washington up to the point of viability, or roughly 23 to 24 weeks of pregnancy, and to protect the life or health of the pregnant person. Democratic state legislators are proposing laws that would increase protections for patients and providers in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe.

First thing Tuesday morning, lawmakers will hear testimony on a proposal, Senate Bill 5242, to prohibit out-of-pocket costs, including copays, for patients seeking abortions and Senate Joint Resolution 8202, which would change the state’s constitution to enshrine the right to access abortion and contraception.

Later, committees will hear from the public on House Bill 1155, which would put up guardrails around companies’ collection of user health data and stop them from selling it, and Senate Bill 5241, which would stop hospitals from merging if it would reduce access to certain services, including reproductive health care.

They will also hear testimony on Senate Bill 5489, which would shield Washingtonians if they provide or get reproductive health services in a state where those services are illegal, and then face a lawsuit or criminal charges in that state.

Abortion-rights advocates are planning to rally at 12:30 p.m. on the north Capitol steps, ahead of a House committee meeting for testimony on House Bill 1340, which would protect providers from facing discipline in Washington if they provide reproductive or gender affirming health care in line with Washington law even if the patient lives out of state.

