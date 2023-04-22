OLYMPIA — Washington lawmakers unveiled their $69 billion spending plan Saturday, which over the next two years will pay teacher salaries, give school meals to more students and fund emergency housing and rental assistance.

The proposal that came out Saturday is a compromise between lawmakers in the state House and Senate, both led by Democrats. Each chamber separately proposed budgets in March, setting the stage to negotiate an agreement.

Lawmakers have proposed a significant infusion of money into housing, an area of focus during this year’s legislative session. One highlight is $150 million for a new program to help people or descendants of people blocked from living in certain neighborhoods due to racist housing covenants with down payment and closing costs.

And the capital budget — released separately on Friday, and which spans building and construction projects in the state — proposes what lawmakers say is an unprecedented $400 million for the state’s Housing Trust Fund, which finances affordable housing through grants and loans.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposal to borrow $4 billion to accelerate housing construction in the state — a move that would require voter approval — wasn’t included in lawmakers’ budget plans. Also absent: a proposal to raise the tax rate on the sale of multimillion-dollar properties.

Lawmakers are also proposing to spend hundreds of millions to boost reimbursement rates for providers of medical and mental health care.

Advertising

“People want strong schools, safe communities, affordable housing, climate action, and an innovative economy,” said Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee. “This is a responsible spending plan that will improve lives and move our state forward.”

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the budget Sunday, the final day of the legislative session.

The overall budget would add about $4.7 billion in new spending and leaves about $3 billion in reserves. On March 24, the Supreme Court gave the green light to the state’s new tax on capital gains, which is expected to bring in about $1 billion in the upcoming two-year budget.

This is a developing story and will be updated.