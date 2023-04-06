OLYMPIA — In these divided times, at least one topic can stoke bipartisan fervor: robocalls.

House Bill 1051, which passed the Washington Senate unanimously on Wednesday, would place restrictions on robocalls, where an automated message plays when you pick up the phone or listen to a voicemail.

The bill, which also passed the House unanimously in February, now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk.

Sen. Derek Stanford, D-Bothell, told colleagues on the Senate floor that the bill would “make it a little bit easier for consumers to push back when they get these calls that they do not want.”

The bill prohibits solicitations to people on the Do Not Call Registry, according to the Washington Attorney General’s office, and gives that office the authority to enforce that ban in state court.

The bill also makes it illegal to disguise a caller’s identity by deliberately creating a fake caller ID display, and makes it a violation for companies that provide phone service to “knowingly facilitate” robocalls.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson requested the legislation, sponsored by Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place.

Last year, Ferguson’s office created a specific form for Washingtonians to report robocalls. Between March and December 2022, his office received about 6,500 complaints about suspected illegal robocalls.

The attorney general has also pursued lawsuits against companies targeting people with spam calls.

“The legislature has given Washingtonians stronger and clearer legal protections against the daily bombardment of illegal robocalls,” Ferguson said in a statement Thursday. “This law delivers my office additional tools to hold illegal robocallers accountable.”