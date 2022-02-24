Washington’s U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell are condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin for the attack on Ukraine and calling for swift and severe sanctions.

“Russia must pay a crippling price for invading a sovereign democracy unprovoked,” Murray said in a statement Thursday, laying the blame for the conflict squarely on “the cruel ambition of one dictator.”



“This is a time for our country and the world to stand united — in strong support of Ukraine and firmly against Putin and his cronies. I’m thinking of my constituents with friends, family, and loved ones in Ukraine — and my heart is with the Ukrainian people who only want peace, but are being forced to endure a brutal war,” said Murray, the third ranking Senate Democrat.

Cantwell, in a Thursday statement, called Ukraine “a proud and sovereign nation” and said Putin had ignored Ukrainians’ decision to live in a free democracy.

“Instead, Putin chose war. His invasion of Ukraine marks another very dark moment in the history of Europe. In the face of this reckless aggression, we must stand together with our NATO allies and respond with unequivocal and unified action,” Cantwell said.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, joined a group of progressive and conservative lawmakers this week in a letter warning President Joe Biden not to launch any military action without congressional approval.

“The American people, through their representatives in Congress, deserve to have a say before U.S. troops are placed in harm’s way or the U.S. becomes involved in yet another foreign conflict,” said the letter by Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., and Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, which was signed by Jayapal and 40 other House members, from the most liberal and conservative wings of the Democratic and Republican parties.

Washington’s senior Republican House member, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, also condemned Putin’s “unprovoked and unlawful invasion” in a statement that also called for an end to “anti-American energy policies.”

“I continue to urge President Biden to restore America’s energy dominance. It’s our most powerful weapon against Putin. We should be leading as the world’s dominant energy producer and promoting technologies that provide for the deployment of more clean, affordable, and reliable energy. Our allies must not be beholden to aggressors like Putin who use vital resources as a weapon against the West,” McMorris Rodgers said.