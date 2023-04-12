OLYMPIA — The Washington House passed legislation early Wednesday that would keep drug possession as a misdemeanor in the state.

The policy differs from the version passed by the Washington Senate last month, so its passage in the House isn’t the final word, but it is a milestone as the Legislature nears the end of its session.

Lawmakers have been wrestling over how harshly to punish drug possession since 2021, when the Washington state Supreme Court threw out the state’s felony drug possession statute as unconstitutional. Just after the court decision, lawmakers voted to maintain a criminal penalty for drug possession but take it two notches down.

That law expires in July, so lawmakers would need to act before then if they want to maintain some sort of criminal penalty for drug possession.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, the House approved the policy 54-41, after about two hours of debate. Some Democrats expressed ambivalence about keeping a criminal penalty for possession, while Republicans urged more measures to get people into treatment.

Several lawmakers recounted stories of loved ones who suffered from substance-use disorder, and a couple legislators mentioned their own recovery, with some stories bringing pin-drop silence to the chamber.

“Incarceration never did anything for me except add another layer of trauma to my life and to the lives of my children,” said Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton, who was formerly incarcerated and said she will mark 12 years clean from drugs and alcohol in September. Simmons said the bill was “very hard” for her to vote on but that the bill would help build “a system that has multiple pathways to recovery.”

“The bill before us leads more questions and less answers, unfortunately,” said Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale. ” … There’s too many off-ramps … there’s too many places where you could fail, where we’re setting people up to fail.”

The legislation the House passed differs in key ways from the version of the bill that passed out of the Senate last month. While the Senate voted to step up the penalty to a gross misdemeanor, the House voted to maintain its current status as a misdemeanor.

The bill the House passed requires pretrial diversion if a person is arrested solely for drug possession. A person charged with possession would be referred to a program that would perform an assessment and refer the person to treatment and services if the assessment determines that’s what they need. If the assessment determines they don’t need treatment or services, they could be sentenced to up to 120 hours of community service. They could then get their charges dropped if they “substantially complied” with treatment or services or finished the community service. The bill also sets up an option for probation after conviction in cases where a person performed community service or complied with treatment or services.

“The theme, really, is to provide a helping hand rather than handcuffs,” Rep. Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, said in an interview last week. “And we hope that police and prosecutors, by giving them the discretion that they’ve asked for now, will opt to take the more therapeutic path and work closely with behavioral health professionals.”