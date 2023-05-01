Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday he will not run for reelection, setting up a wide-open 2024 gubernatorial race that will have ripple effects all down the ballot.

Inslee, a Democrat first elected governor in 2012, had for months kept people guessing on his intentions, saying he was unsure whether he’d seek an unprecedented fourth term as Washington governor.

He finally ended the speculation with a statement Monday morning.

“Serving the people as governor of Washington state has been my greatest honor. During a decade of dynamic change, we’ve made Washington a beacon for progress for the nation. I’m ready to pass the torch,” Inslee said in the emailed statement, sent out just before 9 a.m.

Inslee, 72, is only the second person, along with Republican Dan Evans, to serve three terms as Washington governor.

He served eight terms in Congress before winning election as Washington’s 23rd governor in 2012, defeating then-state Attorney General Rob McKenna.

Inslee was reelected twice, most recently taking nearly 57% of the vote to defeat Republican rival Loren Culp in 2020.

Inslee’s departure sets up a competitive open-seat race to succeed him after years of stifled ambitions for other politicians.

Two prominent Democrats — Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz — are expected to quickly announce their candidacies for governor. Both were preparing to run in 2020, but stood down after Inslee announced a third-term run.

That will in turn clear the way for contests for their seats, creating a domino effect of opportunities for new blood in an array of state offices.

In his statement, Inslee touted accomplishments including action on climate change, gun laws, a higher minimum wage and protections for abortion rights and gender-affirming care.

“Our last decade of Washington’s storied history is one of growth and innovation. I am proud to have played a role in our state’s leadership on so many fronts,” Inslee added. “We’ve passed the nation’s best climate policies, the most successful family leave benefits, the best college scholarship programs, a more fair legal justice system, and the most protective actions against gun violence. We’ve shown that diversity is a strength worth fighting for. This has been ten years of dynamic success,” Inslee said.

