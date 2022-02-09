OLYMPIA — Conversations are being had about when to lift Washington’s COVID-19 emergency mask requirements, but no decisions have yet been made, according to Gov. Jay Inslee’s office.

The discussion comes after states such as New Jersey, New York, Oregon and California have begun announcing the end of various mask requirements.

“It’s a question of when the change happens, not if it will happen,” Inslee spokesperson Mike Faulk wrote Wednesday in an email. “We’ve been talking to agencies and stakeholders about the rates declining and when the right time would be to lift additional mitigation measures like masks.”

The governor’s office doesn’t have a specific set of public-health metrics to decide for lifting mask requirements.

“But we are particularly attentive to the health care system and hospitalizations,” Faulk wrote.

Inslee is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon, but isn’t expected to make a major announcements there, according to the governor’s office.

The governor has instituted some of the strictest public-health measures in the nation to tamp down the coronavirus, including a requirement that masks be worn in public places.

In August as the delta variant of the virus surged, Inslee reimposed a statewide mask mandate for most indoor spaces in public.

In September, the governor announced a mask requirement for outdoor gatherings of 500 or more people.

Even before those announcements, masks have been a requirement for students and workers in K-12 schools.