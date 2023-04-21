OLYMPIA — A bill exempting youth shelters from having to contact parents if a child seeks gender-affirming health care or reproductive care drew both supporters and detractors to the state Capitol on Friday, during the waning days of the legislative session.

The opposing rallies, drawing hundreds of people, formed a public tableau of the political struggle over the rights of transgender people playing out across the country.

Opponents of the bill gathered on the north steps of the Capitol building, waving signs with slogans including “Boys aren’t girls” and “Save our kids.” Some screamed through bullhorns at the opposing demonstration.

Supporters of LGBTQ+ rights convened facing them, on the south steps of the state’s Supreme Court building, waving signs declaring “Transgender defender” and “Trans rights are human rights.”

Right now, youth shelters are required to notify parents within 72 hours of a child coming into their care. There are exceptions for when a parent is abusing or neglecting a child.

Senate Bill 5599 would add two more reasons a shelter wouldn’t have to notify a parent: if the child was seeking gender-affirming care, or if the child was seeking reproductive health care. The Legislature passed the bill and Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to sign it into law.

Supporters say SB 5599 is intended to stabilize kids who could otherwise face homelessness. Opponents have argued it limits the rights of parents.

“What this bill does is create a new list of circumstances where it’s OK not to tell parents where their kids are,” said Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima, in a statement last week. “As a parent, I find that terrifying.”

The bill, intended to support trans youth, moved through the Washington Legislature as other states move to curtail the rights of transgender people.

In Montana this week, the state House Speaker barred a trans lawmaker, Rep. Zooey Zephyr, from speaking during debate on a bill that would ban gender-affirming medical care for minors. On Thursday, the U.S. House passed a bill to bar trans athletes from participating in women’s sports at certain colleges and schools.

Washington, while moving in the other direction, has attracted national attention, including from Donald Trump Jr., who claimed that SB 5599 amounted to “govt. sanctioned kidnapping” in a tweet he sent April 16.

The bill “got caught up in the broader politics” around transgender rights, said Sen. Marko Liias, D-Everett, who sponsored the legislation.

“There are clearly people who don’t think you should have access to gender-affirming care,” Liias said. “And so anything that in any way appears to endorse or enable that is something that they’re opposed to, even though here, we’re just talking really about this emergency shelter, making sure that you aren’t homeless.”

Under the legislation, a shelter would still have to contact the Department of Children, Youth and Families. The shelter also must consult the State Patrol’s missing persons list every eight hours. If the child is listed as missing, the shelter must notify the department immediately of its contact with the child and describe their physical and emotional condition and the circumstances of the child’s contact with the shelter.

Liias said that legislators have heard from shelter staff that kids will leave before the 72 hour limit to avoid having their parents notified or won’t come into the shelter to begin with because of that rule.

“Being unsheltered is not safe,” Liias said. “It’s not safe for anybody, but it’s certainly not safe for this population.”

Gender-affirming care is an umbrella term for a wide range of services, from using a person’s preferred pronouns and name, to counseling, to medical care like puberty blockers and hormones.

And that spectrum of care “is lifesaving for trans people and trans youth,” said Jaelynn Scott, executive director of the Lavender Rights Project, which does Black queer and trans advocacy work and legal services.

“We are often forced out of our homes due to lack of family and community support and our youth deserve access to life saving care regardless of their living situation,” she said in an email.

SB 5599 wouldn’t change anything about existing medical consent laws in Washington, said Denise Diskin, of the QLaw Foundation of Washington, which focuses on advocacy, education and legal assistance for LGBTQ+ communities.

Under state statute, the age to consent to health care is 18, with some exceptions, such as for an abortion or substance use treatment. There are also exceptions for emancipated youth, or those who have been determined to be a “mature minor” by a health care provider, according to the Northwest Justice Project.

If you are 13 or older, you can get mental health care without an adult’s permission. Some minors might be able to get puberty blockers or hormone treatment without an adult’s consent.

Opposition to the bill has “largely focused” on issues of medical consent and gender-affirming care, Diskin said, which she said is an “inaccurate focus.”

“What we’re talking about is children who would otherwise be on the streets,” Diskin said.

She said she wasn’t aware of any medical provider in Washington that would provide gender-affirming surgery to a person younger than 18 without their parent’s consent.

The measure passed the Legislature without any Republican support.

“I agree with my colleagues on both sides. We have to do more for these kids,” said Rep. Travis Couture, R-Allyn, in a floor speech on the legislation April 12. “One of the stated goals of this bill, one that we all should support, is to curb and altogether hopefully stop, transgender suicides among our kids. But is this the way to do that?”

In an interview, Couture said he felt like he had been “pretty disciplined in saying this bill is about parental rights.”

“I believe that the biggest piece worth talking about is the compelling reasons not to notify parents,” Couture said. “I mean, without that piece, we don’t have this bill.”

In a floor speech, Rep. Alicia Rule, D-Blaine, said that “ideally” every child would have a family that accepts them.

“But sadly, the reality is some youth don’t,” Rule said. “And those are the kids we’re talking about today. When our youth become unsafe because of these reasons, we have an obligation to support them and their families.”

Republicans proposed dozens of amendments, most of which were rejected. Couture proposed a change that did get added to the bill, which would require the Office of Homeless Youth to gather data about the number of unsheltered youth younger than 18 in the state and develop recommendations to support those kids.

The bill underwent several other changes in the House, including a provision to make explicit that the Department of Children, Youth and Families will offer services to reconcile and reunify families, which they already do, Liias said.

Liias said that “it would be politically expedient to just walk away and avoid the controversy.”

“And I’m proud that we haven’t allowed the controversy to detour us from listening to the people who know these issues best,” Liias said, “And not further marginalizing a group of people that already are very vulnerable and marginalized in our society.”

At Friday’s rally, some politicians showed up to make it clear which side they stood with.

Republican Congressional candidate Joe Kent was at the anti-SB 5599 protest, greeting demonstrators and passing out fliers. Kent is running again in the 3rd Congressional District after narrowly losing last year to Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen also made an appearance.

Across the way, many state House Democrats walked over from the Capitol to support transgender rights.

State House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, in a fiery speech vowed that transgender rights would always remain protected as long as Democrats were in power.

“We will never go back,” Jinkins said. “We will only go forward. We will protect our trans brothers and sisters at every turn.”

Seattle Times reporter Jim Brunner contributed to this article.

