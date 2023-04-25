Washington has become the 10th state to prohibit sales of AR-15s and dozens of other semiautomatic rifles, as Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday signed the ban into law, effective immediately.

The state Capitol was closed to the public Tuesday morning for the signing ceremony inside the ornate State Reception Room, out of security concerns.

“These weapons of war, assault weapons, have no reason other than mass murder,” Inslee said at the ceremony. “Their only purpose is to kill humans as rapidly as possible in large numbers.”

The bill signed by Inslee is aimed at high-powered rifles that have been used to carry out the worst mass shootings across the U.S.

Supporters of the ban and other gun restrictions in Washington said they will help prevent some mass shootings, or at least reduce the death toll.

Opponents call the ban an unconstitutional infringement of the rights of law-abiding gun owners. Gun-rights advocates have said they will immediately sue to overturn the law.

The measure signed by Inslee, House Bill 1240, bans the sale, transfer, distribution, manufacture and importation of 62 gun models, including AR-15s, AK-47s and similar rifles.

It also bans guns with specified features, including semiautomatic rifles shorter than 30 inches, those that have detachable magazines or fixed magazines with a capacity of 10 rounds or more, and those with detachable magazines that are also equipped with features such as flash suppressors, folding stocks or shrouded barrels. Also banned are conversion kits and parts that would allow such features to be added to guns.

The ban applies only to sales, not to firearms that people already own.

The bill contained an emergency clause, allowing it to take effect immediately upon Inslee’s signing.

Inslee also was set to sign two other major gun bills Tuesday.

One will require proof of safety training and a 10-day waiting period for all gun purchases.

The other will allow the state attorney general or private citizens to sue gun manufacturers and dealers under public nuisance laws if they negligently allow their guns to be sold to minors or straw purchasers.

All three of the gun bills passed the Legislature on largely party line votes, with Republicans opposing them and most Democrats voting in support.

Washington joins nine other states, including California, Illinois and New York, as well as the District of Columbia, that have imposed bans on AR-15s and similar guns, according to the Giffords Law Center.

