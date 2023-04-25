Washington has become the 10th state to prohibit sales of AR-15s and dozens of other semiautomatic rifles, as Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday signed the ban into law, effective immediately.

The state Capitol was closed to the public Tuesday morning for the signing ceremony out of security concerns. The signing occurred inside the ornate State Reception Room.

“These weapons of war, assault weapons, have no reason other than mass murder,” Inslee said at the ceremony, surrounded by lawmakers and other supporters of the legislation. “Their only purpose is to kill humans as rapidly as possible in large numbers.”

The gun ban signed by Inslee is aimed at high-powered rifles that have been used to carry out the worst mass shootings across the U.S.

Inslee at the ceremony also signed into law two other major gun measures, including a 10-day waiting period for gun purchases and a bill that would hold gunmakers liable for negligent sales.

Supporters of the ban and other restrictions in Washington said they will help prevent some mass shootings, or at least lower the death toll, while also reducing other gun violence and suicides.

Opponents call the ban an unconstitutional infringement of the rights of law-abiding gun owners and immediately filed a lawsuit seeking to have it struck down.

The federal lawsuit, filed by the Bellevue-based Second Amendment Foundation and other opponents, contends the law signed by Inslee “has criminalized one of the most common and important means by which its citizens can exercise their fundamental right to self-defense.”

The lawsuit seeks a preliminary injunction barring enforcement of the ban.

The measure signed by Inslee, House Bill 1240, bans the sale, transfer, distribution, manufacture and importation of 62 gun models it defines as “assault weapons,” including AR-15s, AK-47s and similar rifles.

It also bans guns with specified features, including semiautomatic rifles shorter than 30 inches, those that have detachable magazines or fixed magazines with a capacity of 10 rounds or more, and those with detachable magazines that are also equipped with features such as flash suppressors, folding stocks or shrouded barrels. Also banned are conversion kits and parts that would allow such features to be added to guns.

The ban applies only to sales, not to firearms people already own.

The bill contained an emergency clause, allowing it to take effect immediately upon Inslee’s signature, which came just before 11 a.m.

Inslee also signed House Bill 1143, imposing a 10-day waiting period on purchases of all guns, and requiring proof that buyers have completed gun-safety training, such as an online video course.

And the governor signed Senate Bill 5078, which allows the state attorney general or private citizens to sue gun manufacturers and dealers under public nuisance laws if they negligently allow their guns to be sold to minors or straw purchasers, meaning those who buy a gun for someone else who might not be allowed to.

All three of the gun bills passed the Legislature on largely party line votes, with Republicans opposing them and most Democrats voting in support.

Washington joins nine other states, including California, Illinois and New York, as well as the District of Columbia, that have imposed bans on AR-15s and similar guns, according to the Giffords Law Center.

Staff reporter Claire Withycombe contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.