State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Wednesday his office was suing Kroger, Albertsons and Rite Aid, arguing that their pharmacy chains failed to act as the “final barrier” against the over-prescription of opioids.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in King County Superior Court, is a continuation of efforts by Ferguson and other attorneys general across the country to hold businesses responsible for their roles in allowing prescription opioids to proliferate.

According to the lawsuit, more than 12,000 Washingtonians died of an opioid overdose between 2006 and 2021.

“During the opioid crisis over the last decade, these companies ignored federal regulations, put profits over safety, and knowingly oversupplied opioids in our state,” Ferguson said at a news conference in Seattle

“Washingtonians trust pharmacies to be responsible,” he said. “They depend on that for their health. Pharmacies serve an important role as the final barrier to prevent overprescribing controlled substances or any prescription drugs. But that is not what happened in many cases.”

The lawsuit argues pharmacies have an important role to play as “gatekeepers” against drug abuse, given their knowledge of drugs and the data they have on prescriptions and purchases, but the three instead prioritized “speed and maximizing profit.”

Advertising

Ferguson said all three companies had previously paid fines for violating federal rules concerning opioid prescriptions, but that the fines “are not enough to achieve meaningful accountability.” He said the pharmacies helped fuel an illegal market for opioids by oversupplying the drugs.

The attorney general is suing the companies under state law, accusing them of violating the state’s consumer protection and public nuisance laws.

Ferguson also announced Wednesday that he signed multistate resolutions with CVS, Walgreen and Walmart pharmacies, as well as Teva and Allergan pharmaceutical companies, for their roles in opioid use. The Attorney General’s Office estimated those resolutions, once finalized, could bring $434.4 million to the state, although much of that will be spread over the next decade or so.

That money must be used to combat the opioid epidemic and will be split between the state and local governments.

Those recent resolutions are on top of hundreds of millions of dollars the state has secured after legal battles against opioid makers and distributors.

This story will be updated.