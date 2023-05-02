Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is running for governor, he announced in a video Tuesday morning, wasting no time in launching his campaign just one day after Gov. Jay Inslee said he would not seek a fourth term.

A three-term Democratic attorney general, Ferguson touted his battles with the Trump administration over issues like immigration and abortion rights, as well as his recent legislative success in banning semi-automatic rifles like AR-15s.

“I’ve never been afraid to take on big fights,” Ferguson wrote on Twitter. “From the Trump Admin & gun lobby to anti-abortion extremists & corporate interests, I’ve taken on powerful adversaries, and won. That’s just the start. I’m proud to announce my exploratory campaign for WA Gov.”

Ferguson, 58, had expressed interest in running for governor in 2020, but decided to run for another term as attorney general after Inslee opted to seek another term.

He has more than $2.8 million in a campaign surplus fund, ostensibly raised for a campaign for attorney general, but transferrable to a gubernatorial campaign.

In announcing his campaign, he wrote that he will not take money from “large corporations.”

Ferguson was previously a member of the Metropolitan King County Council, from 2003 until he was elected attorney general in 2012.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.