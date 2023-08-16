OLYMPIA — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Wednesday he was suing O’Reilly Auto Parts, the car parts and accessories chain, for discriminating and retaliating against pregnant workers, alleging that at least 21 women were harmed as a result.

Ferguson is suing the company, which has 169 stores in Washington, in King County Superior Court.

Accommodations for pregnancy can mean limiting how much workers lift and handle hazardous materials, and allowing sitting, resting and flexibility for bathroom breaks.

Ferguson alleges that O’Reilly has a practice of refusing such accommodations to pregnant workers and “routinely engaged in retaliation” against women who sought those modifications to their work by demoting them, threatening to fire them and forcing them to take unpaid leave or quit.

O’Reilly provided some records to the AG’s office showing that employees in Washington made at least 134 requests for pregnancy accommodations between January 2019 and February 2023. But O’Reilly has since been “unresponsive and uncooperative,” the AG’s office said.

Women who worked for O’Reilly described being coerced to return to work before the end of their scheduled maternity leave, being denied breaks to pump breast milk, and being forced out of their jobs after asking for accommodations, according to the AG’s office.

Ferguson alleges these practices violate several Washington laws, including the state’s law protecting workers against discrimination and a state law explicitly protecting pregnant workers.

In 2017, state lawmakers passed Senate Bill 5835, the Healthy Starts Act, which states that pregnant workers are entitled to reasonable accommodations at work.

Washington employers have to allow modifications like flexibility or more frequent or longer bathroom breaks, and cap items pregnant workers can lift at 17 pounds.

“Having a healthy and safe pregnancy is critical for both the baby and mother, and it’s reasonable to expect employers to accommodate that,” said Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines, who sponsored the Healthy Starts Act. “Women shouldn’t have to choose between being able to work and provide for their families, and having a healthy pregnancy.”

Ferguson is also claiming that O’Reilly is violating the state’s consumer protection law because it “publicly touts a commitment to safety and wellness as well as employment practices that are free from discrimination.”

A 2018 investigation by The New York Times found pregnancy discrimination was “rampant” in corporate America, even though federal law barred employers from discriminating against pregnant women.

Last year, President Joe Biden signed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act into law. Similar to Washington’s law, it requires employers to provide pregnant workers with reasonable accommodations unless doing so will pose an “undue hardship” to the employer. That law went into effect June 27.

Ferguson’s office previously investigated O’Reilly for failing to provide health care benefits to same-sex spouses even though the company provided benefits to other married couples, according to the AG’s office.

After Ferguson filed a petition in King County Superior Court to force the company to comply, the company then changed its policy to provide the benefits to its workers across the country.

If you have experienced pregnancy discrimination at O’Reilly, you can contact the AG’s Civil Rights Division by emailing oreillylawsuit@atg.wa.gov or by calling 833-660-4877 and choosing option 4. You can also submit a complaint online.