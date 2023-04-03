OLYMPIA — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Monday he is joining a U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit against Google over what he describes as the company’s monopolization of online advertising.

“An open marketplace encourages competition and creativity,” Ferguson said in a statement. “When Google muscles in and dominates the market, everyone loses — except Google.”

The lawsuit argues that Google violated federal law barring monopolies after it bought an online advertising company, DoubleClick, in 2008, according to an announcement from the AG’s office.

After buying DoubleClick, Google “enhanced and entrenched” DoubleClick’s “already dominant market position,” according to the lawsuit.

Google representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning.

According to the lawsuit, Google now controls critical parts of the online ad market, including the technology that many online publishers use to offer ad space, the “leading tools” advertisers use to buy ad space, and the biggest ad exchange matching publishers with advertisers, the AG’s office said.

Advertising

“Due to Google’s monopolization of advertising, website creators earn less and advertisers pay more than they would in a competitive market,” the AG’s office said in a news release Monday.

This is the fourth lawsuit Ferguson’s office has pursued against Google in the past three years, the AG’s office said.

California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Virginia filed the lawsuit in late January alongside the U.S. Department of Justice.

This is a developing story and will be updated.