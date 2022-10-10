Should King County hold its local elections — for county executive, county council, assessor and elections director — in even-numbered years, when more people vote, or in odd-numbered years, when the local races could earn more attention?

That’s the question facing county voters in November, as they’re asked to decide on King County Charter Amendment 1, which would move local elections to even-numbered years.

Currently, King County holds its elections for most positions in odd-numbered years (county prosecutor and judge elections are held in even years). It’s done so since at least the 1970s. But it’s almost alone among Washington counties. Thirty-six of the state’s 39 counties elect their county officials in even-numbered years.

The change would move elections to even years beginning in 2026 for assessor, elections director and four Metropolitan King County Council seats. The change would be complete in 2028, when elections would be held for executive and the remaining five County Council seats. The final odd-year elections would be in 2023 and 2025 and would be for three-year terms (instead of four) to allow for the shift.

Supporters of the change want to switch the county’s elections to even-numbered years for one simple reason: More people vote in even-numbered years. Presidential elections happen in even years. The governor is elected in even years. So are U.S. senators. And members of Congress.

These high-profile campaigns bring more people to the ballot (drop) box.

Over the past 20 years, King County voter turnout in even years has averaged 77%. Voter turnout in odd-numbered years has averaged 47%.

To cite a recent example: King County voters changed the county charter (essentially the county constitution) in 2020, when they approved seven charter amendments related to the Sheriff’s Office and other issues. That year, of course, also happened to feature elections for president and governor.

With those high-profile races acting as draws, more than 1.1 million people voted for the low-profile charter amendments.

A year later, in 2021, County Executive Dow Constantine ran for a fourth term against state Sen. Joe Nguyen. It was an, at times, testy campaign for a powerful office. But without the big national and state-level races to draw in voters, only about 570,000 voters cast ballots in the race.

Nearly twice as many people voted on the rather dull charter amendments in an even-numbered year, as voted for the hugely influential county executive in an odd-numbered year.

“It’s relatively small change for a huge outcome,” said King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay, one of the supporters of the change. “We significantly increase the size and the diversity of the electorate that chooses our county’s future leaders.”

Turnout in odd-year elections, Zahilay said, declines even more significantly for low-propensity voters: young people, people of color and people with low incomes.

The Metropolitan King County Council voted 7-2 in July to send the proposed change to the voters.

There is no organized opposition to the change — no one submitted a statement in opposition for the county voters guide. A committee supporting the change has raised about $4,700, almost all of it coming in the form of an in-kind contribution from the Northwest Progressive Institute, a regional research and strategy nonprofit, which paid for polling on the issue.

County Councilmember Reagan Dunn, one of the two no votes in July, still thinks it’s a bad idea.

Yes, Dunn concedes, more people will vote for these county positions if the elections are held in even years. But, he asks, will people pay attention to the county races, will the local issues at stake be able to break through the noise of the higher-profile campaigns?

“The money that is spent on the governor, senator, congressional races and president utterly drowns out anything that could be spent on a local county race,” Dunn said. “You’re completely drowning out the local issues like homelessness, like crime, like local transportation.”

It could, Dunn argues, work to protect incumbents, as challengers find it difficult to afford higher advertising rates when they’re being crowded out by the higher profile races. At the same time, Dunn, a Republican who has run for county, congressional and statewide office, concedes that moving county elections to higher turnout even-numbered years would, in general, be bad for Republicans.

There will continue to be odd-year elections even if the county switches its races to even years. There will be elections for city council and mayor and fire, sewer and hospital districts.

And, let’s face it, no one is getting excited to vote in their local sewer district election. If you remove the county-level races from odd years, Dunn argues, you’ll see even lower turnout for the even lower-profile races that remain.

Ballots will be mailed to voters next week and must be postmarked or returned to a county drop box by 8 p.m. Nov. 8.