Voters in Shoreline were supportive of an increased property tax rate to fund city public safety services, while Redmond voters were against a similar proposal, election results Tuesday night showed.

Both measures require a simple majority to pass. As of Tuesday’s vote count, Shoreline’s Proposition 1 was leading with 62% of the vote. Redmond’s Proposition 1 was trailing with 47% of the vote in favor.

Shoreline’s Proposition 1 replaces an expiring levy approved by voters in 2016. It would set the city’s maximum property tax rate at $1.39 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2023, with additional increases in the annual levy not exceeding inflation through 2028.

Over the six-year levy, homeowners with a median-value home in Shoreline — estimated at roughly $731,300 in 2023 — would pay on average $30 per month more than the current, expiring tax.

Shoreline city officials said increasing the levy rate would fund current levels of police service. It would also allow the city to hire more mental health professionals to assist police officers when responding to behavioral health crisis calls, according to officials.

Redmond’s Proposition 1 would set the city’s maximum property tax rate at $1.36 for every $1,000 of assessed value in 2023, with additional 5% increases in the annual levy every year through 2028.

Homeowners with a median-value home in Redmond — estimated at roughly $1 million in 2021 — would pay about $31 more per month the first year the new rate goes into effect, city officials said.

The increased property tax revenue would fund the hiring of behavioral health and crisis response professionals, additional Fire Department staffing, and costs for the Police Department’s body-worn camera program such as staffing, technology services and records management.