The deadline for online or mail-in voter registration for theNov. 6 general election is Monday.

Those eligible to vote in Washington can register or update information at MyVote.wa.gov. Those unable to access the site can submit registration forms in person to county elections officials until Oct. 29.

King County forms can be downloaded on the King County Elections website and mailed to 919 S.W. Grady Way, Renton, WA 98057. Snohomish County forms may be picked up at local libraries and government offices and mailed to 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett, WA 98201.

King County also offers two locations to register to vote in person. In Seattle, the elections annex is in the King County Administration Building: 500 Fourth Ave., Room 440. The King County Elections headquarters is at 919 S.W. Grady Way in Renton. Registration forms can be downloaded on the King County Elections website.

Snohomish County residents can register to vote in person at the Snohomish County Elections main office: 3000 Rockefeller Ave. in Everett.

On this year’s ballot are elections for members of the U.S. Senate and Congress, legislative and local races as well as various statewide initiatives. Voters can use an online tool to search who is on their ballot.