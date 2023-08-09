Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit Seattle on Tuesday to deliver a speech touting the Biden administration’s actions to address the climate crisis.

Harris’ visit will come ahead of the one-year anniversary of President Joe Biden signing into law the Inflation Reduction Act, a landmark measure that made the largest federal investment in history — some $375 billion over a decade — to promote clean-energy manufacturing and fight climate change.

The vice president’s Seattle speech will highlight “the monumental impact that this historic legislation is having on communities throughout America” and discuss “the Biden-Harris administration’s continued commitment to addressing the climate crisis with the urgency it demands while building a clean energy economy that creates good-paying jobs,” according a White House statement.

Harris cast the tie-breaking vote last year in the divided U.S. Senate to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which also capped prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients and extended subsidies to help millions of people pay for health insurance. The law also raised corporate taxes and banked savings by allowing the government to negotiate for better Medicare drug prices, with $300 million in extra revenue for deficit reduction.

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will join Harris at the Seattle event.

Harris also will deliver remarks at a Seattle-area political fundraising reception Tuesday, the White House statement said. Further details on the fundraiser and her official speech were not immediately available.

Advertising

Harris’ visit to Seattle will be her second since taking office in 2021.

Last October, she headlined a Seattle fundraiser for U.S. Sen. Patty Murray’s reelection campaign and held an official event at Lumen Field to announce a $1 billion award to school districts for electric and cleaner-running buses.

Harris’ planned trip West comes as Biden and top administration officials are fanning out across the country to promote his agenda ahead of a potential 2024 reelection rematch with former President Donald Trump, who is leading in GOP polling despite facing criminal indictments over hush payments to an adult film star, retention of classified documents and efforts to cling to power after losing the 2020 election.

Biden has faced sagging poll ratings amid public discontent over inflation and concerns over his age. A Reuters/Ipsos poll in July found his approval rating holding steady at 40%. A poll, commissioned by The Seattle Times and partners, of Washington voters last year found large majorities want to move on from Biden and Trump.

Biden was in Arizona on Tuesday, designating a new national monument for the greater Grand Canyon in a move long sought by environmentalists and Native American tribes.

The president was scheduled to visit New Mexico on Wednesday and Utah on Thursday to promote his administration’s actions on climate change and aid to veterans exposed to toxic substances.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this story, which is developing and will be updated.