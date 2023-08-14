Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at McKinstry, a Seattle green construction company, to tout the Biden administration’s climate and clean energy efforts Tuesday.

Harris is expected to arrive at King County International Airport at 11:10 a.m. and speak at McKinstry at noon. She will be joined at McKinstry by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The vice president will also get an update from McKinstry on energy efficient upgrades enabled by the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law nearly a year ago. Among other provisions, the legislation aimed to spur clean energy development.

Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are scheduled to speak at a campaign event in Seattle on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.