Kagi and Clibborn join a growing list of lawmakers who will not seek re-election this year. That includes Rep. Jay Rodne, R-Snoqualmie, and Rep. Dan Kristiansen, R-Snohomish.

The Washington Legislature will say goodbye to two veteran lawmakers who have announced they won’t be seeking re-election this year.

Rep. Ruth Kagi, D-Seattle, a staunch advocate for children during her legislative career, was first elected to the House in 1998.

Her most recent and notable contribution is the development of the new state Department of Children, Youth, and Families.

Kagi, who represents the 32nd Legislative District, choked up on the House floor shortly after her bill, HB 2008, passed on Thursday. The measure ensures funding is provided for the new department based on forecasting for incoming Child Protective Services calls, caseloads and needed caseworkers.

She said serving in the House had been one of her life’s greatest honors.

Another longtime lawmaker, Rep. Judy Clibborn, D-Mercer Island, also said she won’t seek re-election this year.

The chair of the House Transportation committee was first elected in 2002. She represents the 41st Legislative District.

Clibborn is a former mayor of Mercer Island as well as a former head nurse at Harborview Medical Center. She also served on the Mercer Island Chamber of Commerce.

“There are few legislators serving here who have had such an impact on the lives of Washingtonians,” House Speaker Frank Chopp said of Clibborn, in a statement released by the House Democrats.

Kagi and Clibborn join a growing list of lawmakers who will not seek re-election this year. That includes Rep. Jay Rodne, R-Snoqualmie, and Rep. Dan Kristiansen, R-Snohomish.