The contest to be the next state senator for northwest Seattle features state Rep. Noel Frame, a Democrat whose top priority is making the state’s tax system less regressive, against Kate Martin, who says she’s in the “bipartisan wing” of the Democratic Party and wants to revamp public school funding by offering families vouchers to pay for private school or home schooling.

Frame and Martin are vying for the Senate seat in the 36th Legislative District that opened when state Sen. Reuven Carlyle, a Democrat who’d held the seat since 2016, announced he would not seek reelection.

Frame, a planning director for a Seattle urban design firm, served in the state House of Representatives since 2016, when she was appointed to fill an empty seat. She has been reelected three times since.

Martin, an activist and design consultant, has previously run unsuccessfully for Seattle school board, mayor and twice for City Council.

“Rebalancing our upside down and regressive tax code will continue to be my number one priority,” Frame said.

Frame supported the capital gains tax Democrats passed last year, in a long-sought progressive win. She is the prime sponsor of a proposed “wealth tax” which would levy a 1% tax on fortunes larger than $1 billion.

For the last five years, Frame has co-chaired the Legislature’s Tax Structure Work Group, a bipartisan effort seeking revenue neutral ways to make the state’s tax code “more fair, adequate, stable, and transparent.”

Frame said she expects the group to propose legislation by next year’s session, potentially on reforming the state’s business and occupations tax, which taxes gross receipts and she referred to as “grossly unfair.” Ideas under discussion include adjusting the rate but allowing businesses a major deduction for cost of goods sold or cost of labor, Frame said.

Fast Facts Noel Frame, 42, state representative and policy and planning director, $73,242 raised Kate Martin, 64, planning and design consultant, $4,169 raised (mostly self-funded) More

Martin, who said she left the Democratic Party from 2016-2021, but rejoined it last year, would scrap the business and occupation tax entirely.

“If you’ve ever been a small-business owner in this state and dealt with B&O, it makes you sick to your stomach,” Martin said. Asked how she would replace the approximately 20% of general revenue that the tax provides, Martin said “I’ll cross that bridge when it comes to it.”

Martin said she would not have voted for the capital gains tax and would not vote for a wealth tax. The capital gains tax is currently being challenged in the state Supreme Court.

“It’s an income tax and our state constitution does not allow income taxes,” Martin said.

She says the state is wasting huge sums of money on its public schools, which are “a failure factory.”

“The pedagogy, the curricula, the faculty, everything is failing to educate the children,” she said.

She supports legislation from Republican Rep. Jim Walsh that would offer parents a $10,000 voucher they could use to pay for home schooling or for education at private, charter or public schools.

Frame supports “missing middle” housing legislation that would require cities to allow at least duplexes in zones where there are single family homes, touting it as a way to increase housing supply and affordability.

“We have a supply issue and I think we have an affordable supply issue,” Frame said.

Martin opposes such legislation, saying “I don’t want the state to be involved in zoning.” She says the issue is moot in Seattle because the city generally allows backyard cottages and mother-in-law apartments.

Frame has the endorsement of Gov. Jay Inslee, senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, among others. Martin has the endorsement of Fremont landlord Suzie Burke and former Seattle City Council candidate Ken Wilson.

Ballots for the primary election must be postmarked or in a drop box by 8 p.m. Aug. 2.