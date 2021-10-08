OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Corrections has verified that 89% of its workers have been vaccinated as of noon Thursday, according to a spokesperson.

The agency — which oversees 12 prisons — had previously lagged behind many other agencies in the percentage of workers getting their COVID-19 shots.

In a statement, Department of Corrections Secretary Cheryl Strange said the agency is “feeling very hopeful and encouraged by our vaccination numbers.”

“Staff is very committed to the safety of their colleagues and those in our care and custody,” Strange said in prepared remarks. “COVID had been hard on everyone including families and friends. Once we are through this, I am confident that a new, more hopeful normal will prevail.”

Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency orders that state and school workers and hundreds of thousands of health care employees get their shots or lose their jobs on Oct. 18 has spurred union reaction and lawsuits, along with more workers getting vaccinated.

DOC isn’t the only large Washington agency to see its vaccination rates rise as part of the mandate, which is considered one of the strictest in the nation.

As of Thursday, the Department of Social and Health Services — the largest state agency — had verified 91% of its workers as vaccinated.

At the Department of Children, Youth and Families, that number stood at nearly 87% as of Wednesday.

“I’m cautiously optimistic there,” said Secretary Ross Hunter, whose agency oversees foster care and child protective services. “We believe that people are making that decision because they care about the safety of their co-workers and really they care about the safety of the people that we serve.”

On Wednesday, the Washington State Patrol announced that 93% of its workers have been vaccinated.

In order to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, workers would have had to get their final shot by Oct. 4.

But since Inslee issued the orders in August, labor deals and actions by the administration have effectively extended the deadline for many state workers.

The vaccination numbers — which are likely to rise still further in the coming weeks — are dispelling the notion that a mass exodus of state employees could cripple government services.

The governor’s mandate spurred widespread protests, as well as lawsuits by state workers that are still pending.

Still, state agencies must plan to deliver critical services — from running the prisons to investigating child abuse — with fewer workers.