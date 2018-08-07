Cantwell was leading 28 primary-election challengers in Tuesday returns with 55 percent, while Hutchison was running second with 24 percent.

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell will face former state Republican Party chair Susan Hutchison in November.

As the top two vote-getters, the three-term Democrat and the former TV news anchor will advance to the general election.

Cantwell, 59, had never faced so many primary opponents. They included 13 Republicans, four Democrats, five independents, a Libertarian, a Freedom Socialist and others.

At an election-night party in Redmond, Cantwell described crisscrossing the state in recent days on a turn-out-the-vote tour.

“I think the results tonight show that it worked,” she said, as supporters whooped and clapped.

“I want to thank the voters of Washington state for their confidence tonight in the efforts we’re putting forth to work across the aisle and get things done.”

Hutchison, 64, the most familiar name in the crowd of challengers, had argued that the sheer number of candidates showed a lack of support for the incumbent.

After seeing Tuesday’s results, Hutchison said she had been confident she would advance.

“People want to see a change after 18 years,” she said at an election-night party at the GOP’s Bellevue headquarters, trying to link Cantwell ever-increasing taxes in Seattle.

A former tech executive with RealNetworks, Cantwell first won election to the Senate in 2000, defeating Republican incumbent Slade Gorton.

Ahead of the primary, she pointed to her work on wildfire-spending reforms and on a $3 billion boost for the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit program.

Like most Senate Democrats, Cantwell has largely resisted the agenda of President Donald Trump and majority Republicans.

Hutchison supported Trump in 2016, making national news when she slammed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as a “traitor to the party” for failing to endorse the GOP nominee in a Republican National Convention speech.

She entered this year’s race just before the May 18 filing deadline and has raised more than $450,000. Cantwell has raised nearly $10 million.