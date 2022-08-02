U.S. Representative Suzan DelBene, along with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday in a visit that is increasing tensions between China and the U.S.

Pelosi’s appearance in Taipei, Taiwan, marks the first time in 25 years a U.S. House Speaker has visited the self-ruled island, claimed by China. The visit rankled Beijing officials, and China announced military maneuvers in retaliation soon after their arrival.

“Congresswoman DelBene arrived in Taiwan with Speaker Pelosi’s congressional delegation to Asia today. Taiwan is an important economic partner to the U.S. and a champion of democracy in the region,” said DelBene’s communications director Nick Martin. “This visit underscores our commitments to Taiwan. It is also one of Washington state’s top trading partners. She is honored to be welcomed to Taiwan.”

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island’s sovereignty.

“Our Congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy,” Pelosi said in a statement.

In a statement Sunday, DelBene said she intends to join Pelosi and other members of the congressional delegation to Asia as they travel to the Indo-Pacific region.

The visit, which will also include Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, is focused on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance, Pelosi’s office said in a statement.

DelBene, vice chair of the trade-policy-focused Ways and Means Committee, said Asia is a “critically important region” for the U.S.’s economic and national security interests. Roughly 40% of Washington state’s economy is tied to international trade, she said.

“I look forward to helping strengthen existing relationships with our allies and trading partners, open new markets for American companies, and level the playing field for American workers,” DelBene said in a statement ahead of the visit to Taiwan. “Forging more resilient and reliable supply chains with trusted partners in Asia is a top priority for me so we can lower costs for consumers and manufacturers here at home.”

The visit comes on primary Tuesday, as DelBene, D-Medina, who represents Washington’s 1st Congressional District, is vying for her sixth term in office. The Democrat faces four challengers.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.