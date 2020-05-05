OLYMPIA — Preliminary numbers show Washington could lose $7 billion in state revenue through 2023 as the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll — making a special legislative session likely to adjust the state’s budget.

Prepared by the Washington Economic and Revenue Forecast Council, the numbers are based on assumptions and come with “substantial uncertainty” given that state tax data isn’t yet available for March and April.

But the unofficial forecast suggests Washington lawmakers will be likely forced to make difficult decisions about how to shore up the state’s current, two-year state operating budget.

That could mean painful cuts to parks, prisons, schools, and mental-health and other social-service programs.

The current 2019-21 spending plan — taking into account spending added this spring by lawmakers and cuts since then by Gov. Jay Inslee as revenue started to plunge — totals about $52.9 billion.

In the unofficial forecast numbers, the state would lose $3.8 billion in revenue this current budget cycle. An additional $3.27 billion would be sheared off the 2021-23 budget cycle.

Advertising

Since Washington state has a four-year balanced budget requirement, lawmakers are tasked with looking at not just the current spending blueprint, but also the 2021-23 budget. Legislators will officially draft that spending plan when they convene for their scheduled legislative session in January.

David Schumacher, director of the state Office of Financial Management, said it was still too early to know the exact economic damage from the coronavirus, but the unofficial forecast “gives us a good first look.”

“I think we all thought that the problem was going to be somewhere in this range,” he said.

While the state has enough reserves to cover some of the shortfall, said Schumacher, lawmakers will have to trim the budget before they return in January.

Budget forecasters will make their official projections in June, after which lawmakers could convene to “use some reserves and make some budget changes,” he said.

“And then that set us up for January, where we have even more information,” he added.

Advertising

Aside from the precise numbers of tax revenue lost, Schumacher said it remains to be seen how much — if any — assistance cash-strapped states will get from the federal government.

Responding to the economic disruptions of the COVID-19 outbreak, Inslee early last month vetoed $445 million in new spending through 2023. The cuts — in the form of budget vetoes — slashed some spending from the current budget and some from the planned 2021-23 budget.

Inslee Tuesday was scheduled to hold a 3:30 p.m. news conference on the state’s coronavirus response.