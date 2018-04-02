A Seattle City Council draft resolution proposes setting a base fare for transportation networking companies, which an Uber representative says would be the first such regulation in the country. Uber is rallying its passengers to oppose the effort.

Uber is recruiting its riders for a campaign to oppose a draft Seattle City Council resolution that could, among other things, lead to the establishment of a minimum base fare for rides with transportation network companies (TNCs) in the city.

“Nowhere else in the United States is there a minimum fare for TNCs,” said Caleb Weaver, Uber’s public affairs manager in Washington state.

The City Council’s governance, equity and technology committee will be briefed Tuesday morning on the draft resolution. Proposed by Council President Bruce Harrell, the draft describes a work program for the City Council focused on equitable compensation and administrative rules that would impact not only TNCs such as Uber and Lyft, but also for-hire and taxi services.

Uber seems most concerned about this language in the proposal: The council would consider legislation to “establish a set of minimum charges across all segments of the for-hire transportation industry to ensure fair market access to all participants” through means that “could include setting a minimum base fare rate of $2.40 or legislation establishing minimum compensation for independent contractors.”

The city does not currently mandate rates charged by TNCs, but it does set meter rates for taxis, currently $2.70 a mile.

Uber sent its customers an email Monday morning with the subject line, “The City wants to double your rates,” and started a change.org petition that had gathered some 7,800 signatures by midafternoon. The petition claims that a minimum fare would “make rideshare unaffordable for many existing riders, and reduce the number of trips that thousands of drivers rely on for income.”

Uber’s per-mile rate in Seattle on Monday morning was $1.35 — though that’s not what passengers see when ordering a ride on Uber. Instead, they’re given an upfront flat fare based on Uber’s estimates of the planned route. Passengers can click on a question mark icon in the app to see a breakdown of that upfront rate.

Uber also pays drivers for each minute of a ride, and layers on additional payments related to promotions and times of higher demand.

Uber representatives say drivers receive 75 to 80 percent of fares — depending on when they began driving for Uber — with the rest going to the company, along with a booking fee.

Leonard Smith, director of organizing and strategic campaigns with Teamsters Local 117, which has sought to organize TNC drivers in Seattle, said standardizing a base rate would benefit drivers.

“If everybody is charging the same rate then the drivers aren’t bearing the burden of this competitive atmosphere that’s out there,” Smith said. “And then [Uber] gets to compete on service … which is really what you want. You want these operations competing on the quality of the service not how little they can pay people for doing the work.”

City council members have been told by labor representatives and drivers that TNC fares “have been falling over time, resulting in lower compensation to drivers,” according to the draft resolution.

While the contemplated establishment of a minimum fare is significant, the resolution represents the beginning of the process — one that overlaps with an ongoing legal challenge to the city’s 2015 ordinance allowing TNC drivers to bargain collectively, and other efforts to resolve pay and benefits issues for the growing ranks of contingent and “gig” economy workers.

If the resolution were adopted, it would set the council on a timeline to introduce preliminary policy recommendations by the end of June. City Council spokespeople did not immediately return a request for comment.

The rate structures of TNCs such as Uber and Lyft — let alone how they translate to actual earnings for people who are legally considered independent contractors, not employees — are complex and can seem opaque to drivers.

“It’s complicated how they do it,” Smith said. “They keep changing the ways that they do it, and it’s hard for people to keep track.”

Last fall, Uber said the “median Uber driver in Seattle makes between $19 and $21 per hour before expenses.” Expenses range from $2.94 to $6.46 per hour, the company said. Uber has more than 15,000 Seattle-area drivers.

If it were adopted, the resolution would also instruct the council to consider legislation aimed at gathering more data from the industry to inform its policy-making. Specifically, it would require data on fares, hours worked, number of drivers and driver compensation from all market participants.