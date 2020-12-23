U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen announced Wednesday he’s tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but is not experiencing any symptoms.

Larsen, a Democrat from Everett, said he is quarantining “in accordance with CDC guidelines,” and is prepared to vote by proxy if the House schedules votes in the coming days.

Larsen, 55, was first elected in 2000 and was reelected to his 11th term in November with 63% of the vote. His 2nd Congressional District covers Island and San Juan counties and parts of Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties.

Larsen is the second member of Congress from Washington to test positive for the virus, after Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, tested positive in November.

At least 45 members of Congress have tested positive for the virus and dozens of others have been exposed or tested positive for antibodies, according to a list compiled by GovTrack.