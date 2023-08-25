U.S. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, has refunded campaign contributions for this election cycle made by a wealthy couple who once criticized China’s human rights record, but who are now spreading Chinese government talking points, her spokesperson said.

The couple, who got married in 2017, has donated more than $40,000 to Jayapal’s campaign dating back to 2016, when she first ran for a Congressional seat after the retirement of longtime Congressman Jim McDermott.

Roy Neville Singham, an American entrepreneur, was the subject of a New York Times investigation published earlier this month that found he funded organizations that promulgate Chinese propaganda.

According to Federal Election Commission filings, Singham, founder of Chicago-based software consultant Thoughtworks, has donated $17,800 to Japayal’s campaign, while his wife Jodie Evans, a former Democratic adviser and co-founder of feminist group Code Pink, gave $22,900. The Washington Free Beacon first reported the contributions.

Evans, Jayapal’s longtime friend, organized a fundraiser for the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus in 2018.

The Jayapal campaign declined to comment on the donation refund amount, nor on the timing of the refund, saying it does not comment on individual donations. The next FEC filing deadline is Oct. 15.

The donation return comes after The New York Times article found that Singham poured millions of dollars into U.S.-based activist nonprofits that spread Chinese government disinformation, which are later regurgitated by Chinese state media.

The nonprofits aren’t registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, a requirement for organizations that attempt to influence U.S. public opinion at the behest of foreign powers. FARA is typically applied when groups are financially backed by foreign governments.

The exposé also found that about a quarter of Evans’ Code Pink donations, $1.4 million, since 2017, came from groups connected to her husband. Evans’ group, according to The New York Times, went from criticizing China’s human rights record to defending the forced labor of the predominantly Muslim Uyghur population, which is described by human rights groups as a crime against humanity.

Jayapal has never spoken to Evans about any activities mentioned in The New York Times’ investigation, the spokesperson said.

“And as is evidenced by the Congresswoman’s votes, has had zero influence on the Congresswoman’s strong belief in human rights,” the spokesperson said.

In a Facebook post this April, during a Code Pink event, Evans recalled the time when she and Jayapal joined a hunger strike against behemoth Dow Chemical in 2002 to demand accountability for the 1984 Bhopal disaster in India, a disastrous chemical leak that claimed between 15,000 and 20,000 lives.

In 2022, Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, refunded $17,500 in campaign donations to political action committees affiliated with two Chinese-controlled agribusiness companies.

The refunds took place during Newhouse’s successful 2022 reelection campaign.

The third-generation farmer returned $16,500 to Syngenta’s PAC and $1,000 to Smithfield Foods’ PAC. Both companies operate as U.S.-based wholly owned subsidiaries of Chinese firms.

“All of this once again points to the need for significant campaign finance reform to take money out of politics, a top priority for the Congresswoman since she came into Congress,” Jayapal’s spokesperson said.

This story contains information from The Seattle Times archives.